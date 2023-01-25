Read full article on original website
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Group Of High-Leverage Relievers After Latest Trade
The Boston Red Sox do not have a reliable left-handed reliever but there are a few strong candidates to fill the role in free agency.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two former members of the Boston Red Sox made a deal that reportedly has "destroyed" the market for left-handed pitching.
David Ortiz has some concerns about the Red Sox' lineup
The Boston Red Sox have locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, but there are still questions. One was surfaced by David Ortiz: Who is going to hit in back of Devers?
WINKNEWS.com
Boston Red Sox hire new GM of Fenway South complex
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:e8c0bd572a4b151fc758f80a Player Element ID: 6319321346112. The Boston Red Sox hired a new general manager to oversee the year-round presence of the Fenway South sports complex, which for six weeks...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Casas' up-close assessment of Yoshida will excite Red Sox fans
They batted third for their respective countries in the gold medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Team USA's Triston Casas is the rare Red Sox player with firsthand experience of what it's like to face new teammate Masataka Yoshida of Japan. And suffice to say, he's impressed. "I...
Should Active Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Ex-Rays All-Star Pitcher?
Would a move make sense for the Red Sox?
Ex-Red Sox Fireballer Reportedly Designated For Assignment By AL East Club In Surprise Move
Another former Red Sox player may be on the move
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
Yardbarker
Bianca Smith, Katie Krall leave Red Sox organization to pursue other opportunities
Bianca Smith has left the Red Sox organization after spending the last two seasons as a minor-league coach in Fort Myers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Smith was originally hired by Boston in January 2021, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. She first served in a part-time capacity before being promoted to a full-time role with the rookie-level Florida Complex League last year.
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
David Ortiz is worried Red Sox lineup behind Rafael Devers: ‘I have been there before’
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2022-23 season and David Ortiz expressed his concerns regarding the middle of the team’s lineup. The Red Sox managed to lock up the centerpiece of their lineup when they signed Rafael Devers to an 11-year,...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Could Pursue Four-Time All-Star Attempting MLB Comeback To Bolster Rotation
Could the Boston Red Sox continue their trend of attempting to turn back the clock with former All-Stars?. Boston already added aging veterans Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Corey Kluber this offseason. Another could be on the way. "Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and...
iheart.com
Red Sox Tickets For 2023 Season Now On Sale
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Red Sox tickets for the first few months of the MLB regular season are now on sale. The Red Sox season opener is at home this year against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30, and the tickets now available stretch into June. Tickets for the...
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Bounce Back After Abysmal Moment
A short-term memory will serve Jaylen Brown well after the Boston Celtics fell in overtime to the New York Knicks, 120-117, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brown faltered severely in one of the biggest moments of the game, front-rimming two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in the extra frame that would have put the Celtics in front if he got both attempts to drop.
Celtics Odds: How Marcus Smart’s Injury Has Impacted Boston
The Boston Celtics have struggled to weather the storm that has become the absence of Marcus Smart. While Joe Mazzulla’s go-to guard has missed three consecutive games with a right ankle injury, the Celtics have failed to find their way back to the win column without him. Boston could top its season-high losing streak (three) on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Prior to tip off, Smart was ruled out, per team announcement.
NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Alex Caruso On Trade Block; Could Celtics Be Fit?
With the Boston Celtics losers of three consecutive games, including a nail-bitter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night, perhaps it’s time for the front office to consider a few potential roster additions before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Boston has allowed over 110...
