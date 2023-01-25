ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency

After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Boston Red Sox hire new GM of Fenway South complex

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:e8c0bd572a4b151fc758f80a Player Element ID: 6319321346112. The Boston Red Sox hired a new general manager to oversee the year-round presence of the Fenway South sports complex, which for six weeks...
Tomase: Casas' up-close assessment of Yoshida will excite Red Sox fans

They batted third for their respective countries in the gold medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Team USA's Triston Casas is the rare Red Sox player with firsthand experience of what it's like to face new teammate Masataka Yoshida of Japan. And suffice to say, he's impressed. "I...
Bianca Smith, Katie Krall leave Red Sox organization to pursue other opportunities

Bianca Smith has left the Red Sox organization after spending the last two seasons as a minor-league coach in Fort Myers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Smith was originally hired by Boston in January 2021, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. She first served in a part-time capacity before being promoted to a full-time role with the rookie-level Florida Complex League last year.
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
Red Sox Tickets For 2023 Season Now On Sale

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Red Sox tickets for the first few months of the MLB regular season are now on sale. The Red Sox season opener is at home this year against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30, and the tickets now available stretch into June. Tickets for the...
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Bounce Back After Abysmal Moment

A short-term memory will serve Jaylen Brown well after the Boston Celtics fell in overtime to the New York Knicks, 120-117, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brown faltered severely in one of the biggest moments of the game, front-rimming two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in the extra frame that would have put the Celtics in front if he got both attempts to drop.
Celtics Odds: How Marcus Smart’s Injury Has Impacted Boston

The Boston Celtics have struggled to weather the storm that has become the absence of Marcus Smart. While Joe Mazzulla’s go-to guard has missed three consecutive games with a right ankle injury, the Celtics have failed to find their way back to the win column without him. Boston could top its season-high losing streak (three) on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Prior to tip off, Smart was ruled out, per team announcement.
