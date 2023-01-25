Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake, Big Sandy Lake, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of Wind Chill Advisories will likely be needed late Sunday into Monday. A Wind Chill Warning may also be needed as wind chills approach 40 below zero early Monday morning.

