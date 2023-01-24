Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.

3 DAYS AGO