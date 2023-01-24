ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
makeuseof.com

You Can Now Link Multiple Android Phones to WhatsApp

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has introduced new functionality to its Linked Devices feature that lets you connect more than one Android phone to your main account. Previously you could only use one phone with the feature.
Cult of Mac

WhatsApp’s native Apple silicon Mac app in beta gets a wider release

WhatsApp’s beta Apple Silicon Mac app is now available for download to the public through its website. The company has been beta testing its native Mac app through TestFlight for the last few months. The new app provides a notably better user experience than the existing app of the...
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
Business Insider

How to set up dual monitors on your Windows PC or Mac computer

To set up dual monitors on Windows 10, connect the monitor to your PC and open "Display settings." On a Mac, you can connect another monitor to it using the "Display" menu in "System Preferences." You can set up your dual monitors to display the same image, or work separately.
The Verge

Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S

The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Android Police

Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Engadget

Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown

As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.
C. Heslop

Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it

Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple releases iOS 16.3 update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update. iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication. Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security...
BGR.com

macOS 13.2 is now out, here are the new features and bug fixes

MacOS Ventura has been another mild update for Mac users. With macOS 13.2 now rolling out, this version brings more stability to the operating system than revolutionizes with new software features. Here’s what you need to know. After a month of beta testing, macOS Ventura brings two important features....
Android Headlines

Pixel 6 & 7 get January 2023 Play system update

After skipping the December release, Google is seemingly rolling out the January 2023 Play system update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. Several users have confirmed receiving the update in recent days, suggesting it to be a wide rollout. This month’s Play system update brings new developer features, Matter and UPI QR scanners, Play Store improvements, autofill improvements, NFC restrictions for passes in Google Wallet, and some critical bug fixes.
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...

