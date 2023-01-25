KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO