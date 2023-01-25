ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWMT

Win streak snapped at seven as Omaha downs Western, 2-0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to a pair of power-play goals and great goaltending, Omaha was able to snap Western Michigan's seven-game winning streak Saturday night inside Lawson Arena. The Mavericks collected a 2-0 victory and moved to third in the NCHC standings. WMU drops to fourth in the league.
OMAHA, NE
WWMT

WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair

KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Road woes: K-Wings fall flat in 6-0 loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0. Plenty of pride: K-Wings can't hold early lead, fall 4-2 to Walleye on Pride Night.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
BARRY COUNTY, MI

