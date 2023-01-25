Read full article on original website
WWMT
K-Christian girls roll, Otsego and Parchment boys edge Friday opponents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Christian girls Beat Lawton by 12 back in early December. Friday night's rematch also went the Comets way, with K-C rolling to a 52-37 win. Our two boys games were much closer, with 10-1 Otsego needing overtime to beat host Vicksburg 57-50 in overtime.
WWMT
Win streak snapped at seven as Omaha downs Western, 2-0
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to a pair of power-play goals and great goaltending, Omaha was able to snap Western Michigan's seven-game winning streak Saturday night inside Lawson Arena. The Mavericks collected a 2-0 victory and moved to third in the NCHC standings. WMU drops to fourth in the league.
WWMT
WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
WWMT
Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair
KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
WWMT
Road woes: K-Wings fall flat in 6-0 loss to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0. Plenty of pride: K-Wings can't hold early lead, fall 4-2 to Walleye on Pride Night.
WWMT
West Michigan Whitecaps annual Fan Food Submission returns to LMCU Ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan Whitecaps fans, the Fan Food Submission has returned to LMCU Ballpark for its fourteenth year!. Fans are asked to submit their ideas of new food items they would like to see on the menu at LMCU Ballpark, according to the West Michigan Whitecaps.
WWMT
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
WWMT
WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
WWMT
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
WWMT
WATCH: Paddleboarder takes to the waves in South Haven in January
A paddleboarder endured the cold and took to the waves at South Haven's North Beach on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jeff Clark/WWMT)
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WWMT
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
WWMT
Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
WWMT
Traditional Archery Expo to feature nation's top traditional bowyers, craftsmen & more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Traditional Archery Expo is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo County Government. The event at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center is to feature the nation's top traditional bowyers, dealers, and traditional craftsmen. Those who attend can try out new bows...
WWMT
Local leaders across Calhoun County to give virtual State of the Community address
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local government leaders across Calhoun County are scheduled to give a State of the Community address at 9 a.m. Friday. Leaders are to gather virtually, and the public will be able to watch the event live on the City of Battle Creek YouTube channel, according to the press release.
WWMT
Last weekend in January brings another round of accumulating snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After what has been one of the warmest and least snowy Januarys on record, it seems the month is trying to make up for lost time with more accumulating snow possible in the weekend ahead. Following a light accumulation Friday evening, another round of accumulating snow...
WWMT
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
WWMT
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
