New Mexico State

Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Roundhouse Roundup: San Juan Generating, carbon sequestration, Game & Fish consolidation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, legislators will debate several bills with potentially big implications for New Mexico’s environment. On the table for the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee are bills that aim to address climate change, consolidate government resources, and oversee the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. San Juan Cleanup This morning, […]
FARMINGTON, NM
DOJ appointee releases new plan for ‘tenuous’ Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The interim manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city released a new financial plan Friday to change the way Jackson bills for water and spend hundreds of millions of federal relief funds paying down the system’s debt.
JACKSON, MS
Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most applicants; Wyoming the fewest

The Biden administration released state-by-state data on Friday breaking down who applied for President Biden’s student debt relief program last year. While the program that would give millions of Americans up to $20,000 in student debt relief is being challenged before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration broke down the data of those who seek it.
CALIFORNIA STATE

