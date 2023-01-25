Read full article on original website
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Violent clue left next to Idaho murder victim’s stabbed body led authorities to arrest of Brian Kohberger
IDAHO murders suspect Brian Kohberger was identified after his father's DNA was matched to that found on a knife sheath found at the scene of the brutal crime, official records have revealed. Kohberger, 28, was charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home and...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
Gang members to stand trial for murder of missing women
A Mexican judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing in Juarez on Jan. 4. A fifth suspect has been charged with the illicit burial of two bodies.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
The mother of Uvalde gunman was arrested for threatening to kill her boyfriend, reports say
Local news reported that the man told police officers that he feared for his life and alleged that Adriana Martinez Reyes threatened him.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car
PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Colorado woman killed in hit-and-run crash after rideshare driver kicks her out for being 'ill'
A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate on New Year's Day after her rideshare driver made her get out for allegedly becoming ill.
