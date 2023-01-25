ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Boston

2-year-old dies after alleged drug exposure in mother's car

PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in her mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not...
PEABODY, MA
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy