COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO