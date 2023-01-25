Read full article on original website
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
Tyler Ryan learns about new City of Columbia initiatives aimed at bringing new businesses to the Capital City
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Agent Liz Deese joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about new programs and initiatives that The City of Columbia has put in place to attract new businesses to the area. The programs include the elimination of the...
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
SC Gas prices rising
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you think prices at the pump have jumped this weekend, you are right!. According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 15 cents over the last week. Across the country, prices rose in just a few days. Nationally, Gas Buddy reports prices...
Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to open new aquarium and reptile conservation center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to open the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center on March 2. The state-of-the-art animal care facility aims to educate guests and inspire conservation action. The multi-million-dollar project is supported thanks to The Boyd Foundation.
“Go Red for Women” encourages heart disease awareness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is inviting the public to participate in Go Red for Women on Feb. 3 at 12:00 p.m. to help support and spread awareness of the number one killer of women: heart disease. The Go Red for Women movement encourages action and awareness...
IBM announces job cuts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, another major tech company announced cuts to it’s workforce. IBM plans to eliminate 3,900 positions which is 1.5% of its global workforce. IBM says the cuts are related to the previously announced spin-off and sale of two business units and will cost the company...
Traffic alert due to marathon in Lexington County off Ball Park and Augusta Highway
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are heading out early Saturday morning in Lexington County, there is a traffic alert. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, 2023 during the ‘Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon’. The...
CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
RCSD investigating death at detention center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
Multiple students, faculty members injured in Midland Valley High School altercation
AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Authorities say an altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several students and two faculty members injured on Friday. School officials released a statement on their website following the incident:. “There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number...
McDonald’s testing straw-less bottle lids
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— McDonald’s is testing these strawless lids in some U.S. cities. The chain says it hopes to cut down on small plastics that can harm wildlife and pollute the ocean. The lids have an opening for drinking, covered by a pullback tab to prevent splashes. They...
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
University of South Carolina baseball team to host Fan Fest in February
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for baseball season?. The University of South Carolina baseball team has announced it will host a Fan Fest in February. The event will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023. Fan Fest is free and open to the public, according to officials. During the...
