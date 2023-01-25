ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Gas prices rising

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you think prices at the pump have jumped this weekend, you are right!. According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 15 cents over the last week. Across the country, prices rose in just a few days. Nationally, Gas Buddy reports prices...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to open new aquarium and reptile conservation center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to open the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center on March 2. The state-of-the-art animal care facility aims to educate guests and inspire conservation action. The multi-million-dollar project is supported thanks to The Boyd Foundation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

“Go Red for Women” encourages heart disease awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is inviting the public to participate in Go Red for Women on Feb. 3 at 12:00 p.m. to help support and spread awareness of the number one killer of women: heart disease. The Go Red for Women movement encourages action and awareness...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

IBM announces job cuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, another major tech company announced cuts to it’s workforce. IBM plans to eliminate 3,900 positions which is 1.5% of its global workforce. IBM says the cuts are related to the previously announced spin-off and sale of two business units and will cost the company...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

McDonald’s testing straw-less bottle lids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— McDonald’s is testing these strawless lids in some U.S. cities. The chain says it hopes to cut down on small plastics that can harm wildlife and pollute the ocean. The lids have an opening for drinking, covered by a pullback tab to prevent splashes. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC

