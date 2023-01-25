Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Outside Party in Calif. Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Man accuses Costa Mesa officer of racial profiling after heated confrontation shown in viral TikTok
Video of a driver defending his rights as he denied a Costa Mesa police officer access to a vehicle for a search has gone viral on social media.
Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
The suspect was spotted by Drake's security.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
LAPD: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run deaths of 2 boys in South L.A.
Authorities have arrested a suspected hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured, police said today.
foxla.com
OC man begins trial for alleged rapes in the '90s; defense said his twin brother did it
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two decades ago, a 57-year-old man raped a 9-year-old girl and a woman jogging in south Orange County and years later assaulted the 12-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, while the defendant's attorney said the real culprit was her client's identical twin.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Metro Passenger Settles Suit Alleging She Was Roughed Up by LAPD in 2018
A woman who was in high school in 2018 and alleged she was wrongfully removed, handcuffed and arrested by a Los Angeles police sergeant for putting her feet on a Metro train seat has tentatively settled her lawsuit with the city. Plaintiff Bethany Nava had filed her Los Angeles Superior...
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blame
Authorities in California are searching for a murder suspect who was allegedly mistakenly released from detention on Tuesday. Salvador Corrales, 24, was tragically shot in Long Beach in 2018 by Steven Manzo, 24, who has been detained there since last March. Manzo was being held on a $2 million bail when he was released.
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach
Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
15,000 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in OC drug bust as agencies push for more awareness of drug
This come as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California unveiled a new public service announcement called "Death in Disguise," warning people about the dangers of fentanyl.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
