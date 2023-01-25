San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops earlier this week. The first seizure took place at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Campo Station initiated a vehicle stop near the Crestwood Road exit on Interstate 8. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle led to the discovery of 57 packages containing blue pills. Tests confirmed the blue pills to be fentanyl with a total weight of 250 pounds and an estimated street value of $3,412,000. Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspect and fentanyl to a partner law enforcement agency.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO