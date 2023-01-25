ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border Patrol Seizes $4 Million in Narcotics in One Day

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops earlier this week. The first seizure took place at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Campo Station initiated a vehicle stop near the Crestwood Road exit on Interstate 8. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle led to the discovery of 57 packages containing blue pills. Tests confirmed the blue pills to be fentanyl with a total weight of 250 pounds and an estimated street value of $3,412,000. Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspect and fentanyl to a partner law enforcement agency.
MURRIETA, CA
Escondido Police Department Update

The Police Department welcomed seven new cadets to the post this week. The cadets are volunteers aged 15 ½ – 20 that learn about law enforcement and help the police department with various tasks and events throughout the year. The new cadets went through an orientation that included a K9 demonstration, explanation of their rules and regulations, gear issuance, a trip to the firing range and familiarization with police cars; amongst other things. Welcome aboard!
ESCONDIDO, CA

