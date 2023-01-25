Read full article on original website
Authorities search for church vandals
Authorities are asking for the public's helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
1 killed, 3 injured in San Diego shooting spree; suspect arrested
A shooting spree left one person dead and three others injured Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Could a plea bargain lead to Maya Millete being found?
SAN DIEGO — A judge ruled this week that Larry Millete could face trial on murder charges in the death of his still-missing wife, Maya Millete, who disappeared without a trace from her Chula Vista home. But could there be a plea deal in the case?. Before Sabre Springs...
Ex-La Jolla businessman convicted of tax evasion pleads guilty to fleeing U.S. to avoid sentencing
Robin McPherson was scheduled to appear at a 2001 sentencing hearing after he was convicted in federal court but instead fled the country, according to the Department of Justice.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
2 injured in Encanto shooting, San Diego Police investigating
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood where two people were struck by gunfire Friday night.
Police search for suspect who stole motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa
San Diego police are searching for a suspect who stole a motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa late Friday night.
Judge orders Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya
A San Diego judge has ordered Larry Millete to stand trial in the death of his still-missing wife Maya.
Chula Vista man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for ATM explosions
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
Spellcasters and an Affair: More from the Millete Hearing
Testimony could wrap up Wednesday in the hearing for Larry Millete
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Arson investigators look into cause of El Cajon house fire
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that erupted at an El Cajon home Friday morning.
Ex-San Diego Resident Pleads Guilty to Fleeing Country to Avoid Tax Crime Sentencing
A former San Diego resident who fled the United States more than 20 years ago to avoid being sentenced for tax crimes pleaded guilty this week to a federal bail jumping charge. Robin McPherson was slated to appear for a March 2001 sentencing hearing following his convictions for tax evasion...
Border Patrol Seizes $4 Million in Narcotics in One Day
San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops earlier this week. The first seizure took place at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Campo Station initiated a vehicle stop near the Crestwood Road exit on Interstate 8. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle led to the discovery of 57 packages containing blue pills. Tests confirmed the blue pills to be fentanyl with a total weight of 250 pounds and an estimated street value of $3,412,000. Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspect and fentanyl to a partner law enforcement agency.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Escondido Police Department Update
The Police Department welcomed seven new cadets to the post this week. The cadets are volunteers aged 15 ½ – 20 that learn about law enforcement and help the police department with various tasks and events throughout the year. The new cadets went through an orientation that included a K9 demonstration, explanation of their rules and regulations, gear issuance, a trip to the firing range and familiarization with police cars; amongst other things. Welcome aboard!
GirlsDoPorn cameraman pleads guilty to stalking
A fifth person pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to stalk victims of the GirlsDoPorn sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home
Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.
