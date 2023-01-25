Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Related
2 injured in Encanto shooting, San Diego Police investigating
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood where two people were struck by gunfire Friday night.
Ex-San Diego Sheriff's deputy sentenced for role in `off-roster' gun sales
A former San Diego County sheriff's lieutenant who pleaded guilty to helping ex-sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo sell "off-roster" firearms and received a time-served sentence Friday.
Man sentenced 13 years for selling fentanyl that killed Coronado 15-year-old
A San Diego man who sold a fentanyl-laced pill to a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore, leading to the teen's death, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
Man Sentenced 22 Years to Life for 19-Year-Old’s El Cajon Stabbing Death
A man who fatally stabbed a 19-year-old El Cajon resident more than five years ago was sentenced Monday to 22 years to life in state prison. Luis Mondragon Pedroza, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 12, 2017, slaying of 19-year-old Kyle Khamphan.
East County man dies in motorcycle crash
A man who was hospitalized after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Santee earlier this month has died, authorities said.
21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death
A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
Driver killed in North County crash identified
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.
NBC San Diego
Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
San Diego parents raise awareness after son survives fentanyl overdose
The San Diego Sheriff's Department says overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county. The department has "Harm Reduction Kits" available at all stations and substations.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Major Crime Ring With Ties To White Supremacy Group Busted In San Diego
70 arrests were made during raids where police found fentanyl, heroin, OxyContin, firearms and at least 24 stolen cars.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Police release video of East County officer-involved shooting
San Diego Police have released video following an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood last Tuesday.
70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring
Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
Man found asleep in reported stolen car parked at San Diego Police station
A suspected vehicle thief was arrested after San Diego Police said he parked the car and fell asleep at -- of all places -- the SDPD Traffic Division parking lot.
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Comments / 0