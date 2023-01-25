ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder

Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Times of San Diego

21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death

A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
POWAY, CA
Law & Crime

70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring

Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

