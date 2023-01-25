ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Super Powers at KCBD with AED training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 28th at the American Windmill Museum (AWM), located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Cars can register at 8:00 am...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A little warmer tomorrow, windy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few days will be warmer, but the warmth will not stick around for long. Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the mid-20s, with mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will pick up after midnight, coming form the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Angie Ragan opening mobile eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock chef Angie Ragan is opening a new mobile eatery, nearly one year after competing on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox. Her next venture, Salt by Angie’s Cuisine Lorry, a high-end mobile eatery, is something she says Lubbock hasn’t seen before.
LUBBOCK, TX

