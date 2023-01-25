The family of Elliot Blair, the California lawyer killed at a luxury Mexican resort while on a trip with his wife, shot down reports by authorities that he was shooing away noisy pigeons outside his hotel room and fell to his death. The attorney general of Baja California said the public defender’s wife, Kimberly Williams, told investigators that he was drawn to the noisy birds outside their third-floor room at the 4-star Las Rocas Resort and Spa, the Orange County Register reported. But Blair’s family slammed AG Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez’s report that the man’s death was accidental, arguing that he was...

9 DAYS AGO