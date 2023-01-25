Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
CJ Kelly Park re-opens to community
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CJ Kelly Park has been re-opened to the community. The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. […]
One dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
fox34.com
Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport. The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and...
cbs7.com
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
Remember Back in the Day When West Texas Had TG&Y Instead of Walmart?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
MPD asks for public’s help finding missing person
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report. Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677. He was wearing a blue and silver...
Breaking News: Midland Police Closing Closing CJ Kelly Park
January 17th citizens began noticing a large police presence at Wadley Barron Park aka the Duck Pond. The Crime Scene Unit was on hand as well as multiple officers, a dive team, and the DPS helicopter. If you live in the area of Holiday Hill Road or drive that way, you again will see police presence and activity.
Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon. Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
Teens charged after crashing into apartment building
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well […]
