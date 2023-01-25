ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

CJ Kelly Park re-opens to community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CJ Kelly Park has been re-opened to the community. The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport. The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD asks for public’s help finding missing person

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report. Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677. He was wearing a blue and silver...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Breaking News: Midland Police Closing Closing CJ Kelly Park

January 17th citizens began noticing a large police presence at Wadley Barron Park aka the Duck Pond. The Crime Scene Unit was on hand as well as multiple officers, a dive team, and the DPS helicopter. If you live in the area of Holiday Hill Road or drive that way, you again will see police presence and activity.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.  Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens charged after crashing into apartment building

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy