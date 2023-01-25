ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

The Georgia Sun

The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee returns this weekend after two years

Brunswick residents won’t need to stew about anything this weekend, when the Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee returns after a two year hiatus. The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will finally make its return to Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Due to the event, the Brunswick Farmer’s Market will not be open this Saturday, but will be back open for business on Saturday, Feb. 4.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Training never ends for members of the military. Soldiers at Fort Stewart know all about it. Now, hundreds of soldiers at the military installation are working toward an important honor—a highly-coveted badge to add to their uniforms and resume. Soldiers with the 3rd ID...
FORT STEWART, GA
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy has been charged with battery, false imprisonment, and elder abuse after an off-duty incident. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

