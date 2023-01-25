Read full article on original website
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee returns this weekend after two years
Brunswick residents won’t need to stew about anything this weekend, when the Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee returns after a two year hiatus. The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will finally make its return to Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Due to the event, the Brunswick Farmer’s Market will not be open this Saturday, but will be back open for business on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Action News Jax
Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
Yes, this prominent Jacksonville megachurch is making members sign oath opposing LGBTQ+ freedoms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If congregants of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville want to remain members, they have to sign a statement vowing to oppose LGBTQ+ freedoms. Senior Pastor Heath Lambert has said such freedoms and the sexual revolution are a threat to First Baptist and he's giving members until March 23 to sign the statement.
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Training never ends for members of the military. Soldiers at Fort Stewart know all about it. Now, hundreds of soldiers at the military installation are working toward an important honor—a highly-coveted badge to add to their uniforms and resume. Soldiers with the 3rd ID...
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
tourcounsel.com
Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
First Baptist Church members must now sign sexuality oath opposing LGBTQ freedoms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling the "sexual revolution" a "threat to our church," First Baptist Church in Jacksonville will now require congregants to sign a statement affirming their opposition to LGBTQ+ freedoms if they want to remain members. In a video message posted on the church website, Senior Pastor Heath...
Action News Jax
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
WJCL
Sheriff: K-9s searching for suspect who ran from deadly crash site in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Brunswick. According to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Tillman and K Street. The sheriff's office says it is investigating criminal activity involved in the crash and...
More than two dozen people summoned after not showing up for jury duty in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane said the community has acquired a bad habit of not showing up for jury duty. For those who failed to appear, he gave them a chance to explain why they should not spend the weekend in jail. The Clerk of...
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy has been charged with battery, false imprisonment, and elder abuse after an off-duty incident. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to...
