ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Mild (for January), mountain snow Sunday

Clouds and flurries give way to sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. In the mountains, a few snow showers and/or snow squalls will be possible while the rest of Maine enjoys a mostly sunny, quiet afternoon. On Sunday, a passing storm system brings a few...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Passing clouds and comfortable temperatures tonight

Low pressure will cross Quebec Saturday lifting a warm front through the area Saturday morning followed by a cold front Saturday afternoon. Another low pressure system crosses over the forecast area Sunday afternoon bringing light snow to the north with light rain more likely along the coast. While no significant...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers

Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm

Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’

Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek

Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.

They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy