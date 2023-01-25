Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole Share Hilarious Interaction After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies once again
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Pulled Over By LAPD After Solid Night Against Spurs
LA's starting point guard was probably not expecting his evening to end like that.
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Luke Kennard
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. It doesn’t always look that way. Just ask the New York Knicks. This team plays in the league’s biggest market. Unfortunately, they don’t have a championship to show for it since the 1970s. Meanwhile, the Los...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Is The Best NBA Player In This Defensive Category
The newest LA roster addition could have some upside.
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Provides Update On His Recovery From Hamstring Injury
LA sure could use his defense.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Lonnie Walker IV down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League to practice as he continues to work his way back from left knee tendinitis.
