KETV.com
'Nobody talked to us at all': State senators now meeting Omaha officials about streetcar project
OMAHA, Neb. — Lobbyists with the city of Omaha are talking to state senators about the downtown streetcar project. Members of Mayor Jean Stothert's office also met with senators in Lincoln Friday morning. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn says lawmakers weren't aware of the streetcar and Mutual...
Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
Federal lawmakers propose legislation to prevent New York from implementing congestion pricing
New York and New Jersey lawmakers teamed up on Thursday to announce bipartisan legislation to put an end to the MTA’s proposal to charge commuters more to travel from New Jersey into Manhattan.
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
Lawmakers propose 'Safe Harbor Fund' for out-of-state abortion patients
A new “Safe Harbor Fund” would help out-of-state abortion patients travel to Connecticut under a new proposal unveiled by Democratic lawmakers Wednesday.
KUOW
Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'
For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Bill restricting transgender youth treatments passes House
After an emotional debate, the House of Representatives voted 58-14 in support of a bill that would put a moratorium on hormone treatments and ban gender affirmation surgeries for transgender youth.
Republicans call for temporary halt to new marijuana dispensaries
The bill would suspend new retail licenses until the state has more drug recognition experts.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
NBCMontana
Bill would change process behind getting ballot initiatives to voters
HELENA, Mont. — The latest topic that the Montana Legislature is debating regarding elections is Senate Bill 153. Sponsored by State Sen. Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), it would have a major impact on the process behind how initiatives make it on the ballot. If passed, the bill would eliminate several...
Bills on transgender youth pass the Utah State Senate
The Utah State Senate gave final approval to a series of bills restricting transgender youth from getting gender affirming medical procedures
KSLTV
Lawmakers unveil a pair of bills aimed at restoring the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah lawmakers unveiled a pair of bills aimed at protecting and restoring an optimal water level in the Great Salt Lake. One bill would establish a restoration level for the lake, and the other would raise money to continue the work. Last year, the...
State Lawmakers’ Efforts to Keep Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Out of Office Are Just Getting Started
Lawmakers in at least three states have introduced legislation to limit the extent to which people convicted of participating in an insurrection can hold office and hold other positions of public trust, but the proposals — which target convictions from misdemeanors to felonies — have a long way to go before becoming law.
Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. Senate Bill 154, which drew heavy opposition and questions over its constitutionality at its first committee hearing, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week 7-4 on party lines. The measure seeks to […] The post Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills
Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday. Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
