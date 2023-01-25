ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
IDAHO STATE
AL.com

Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers

Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
TEXAS STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
BISMARCK, ND
NBCMontana

Bill would change process behind getting ballot initiatives to voters

HELENA, Mont. — The latest topic that the Montana Legislature is debating regarding elections is Senate Bill 153. Sponsored by State Sen. Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), it would have a major impact on the process behind how initiatives make it on the ballot. If passed, the bill would eliminate several...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. Senate Bill 154, which drew heavy opposition and questions over its constitutionality at its first committee hearing, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week 7-4 on party lines. The measure seeks to […] The post Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills

Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday.  Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

