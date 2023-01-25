Read full article on original website
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
mycbs4.com
Behind the burn: Prescribed fire in Alachua County
Kyle Madden doesn't work a typical job. He works as a Land Management Specialist at St. Johns Water Management District. "I love it. I can never be somebody that sits in an office all the time. So no matter what it is, whether it's a prescribed fire or any sort of other land management task, I just like being out in the woods as opposed to behind a desk all day," Madden said.
WCJB
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year. Sweetwater area hit and run:. Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai...
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras
Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
Neighbors raise concerns over potential rezoning of church for new development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Mandarin are concerned about the potential rezoning of church owned property to allow for new development. Neighbors said they are fighting to preserve the character that’s still left in mandarin. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Rezoning signs...
FHP: Man killed after being hit by a car attempting to cross a road in Middleburg area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported one man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross County Road 218 at Orchid Ave. FHP reported that at around 7:06 p.m., a Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling westbound on Couty Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. At this time a Sudan was traveling westbound on County Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. behind the first vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has died, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. A Clay County overnight watch commander...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
