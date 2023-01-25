ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Behind the burn: Prescribed fire in Alachua County

Kyle Madden doesn't work a typical job. He works as a Land Management Specialist at St. Johns Water Management District. "I love it. I can never be somebody that sits in an office all the time. So no matter what it is, whether it's a prescribed fire or any sort of other land management task, I just like being out in the woods as opposed to behind a desk all day," Madden said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County

A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Man killed after being hit by a car attempting to cross a road in Middleburg area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported one man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross County Road 218 at Orchid Ave. FHP reported that at around 7:06 p.m., a Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling westbound on Couty Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. At this time a Sudan was traveling westbound on County Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. behind the first vehicle.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL

