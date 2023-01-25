ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County

A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Inmate dies at Alachua County Jail from ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff announces

An inmate in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed dead Thursday after being moved from the Alachua County Jail to UF Health Shands Hospital. Marcus Goodman, 32, died after experiencing a “medical emergency,” Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. wrote in a release. The case was transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the cause of death.
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL

