Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond. Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
Family members are wanting answers after man dies in the Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said 32-year-old Marcus Goodman experienced a medical emergency. Goodman appeared in court Thursday morning after being arrested for robbing a Jiffy Lube in 2021. His sister April Johnson said they were releasing him from the state hospital. “In order to do...
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
‘I’m glad they’re caught’: Two Alachua County men are behind bars after stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, on Tuesday. Both men are facing federal charges for stealing mail. “It is a big concern because people rely on the mail to pay their bills, to receive their checks...
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
Inmate dies at Alachua County Jail from ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff announces
An inmate in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed dead Thursday after being moved from the Alachua County Jail to UF Health Shands Hospital. Marcus Goodman, 32, died after experiencing a “medical emergency,” Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. wrote in a release. The case was transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the cause of death.
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
Photos: Baker County double murder arrests
Three suspects arrested Arrests in August, 2022 double murder in Bakers County. (Bakers County Sheriff's Office)
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22,...
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
