ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
tennisuptodate.com

Journalist hits out on ESPN hiring McEnroe for Australian Open: "Now viewers are being badly shortchanged"

Tennis fans were not thrilled to hear John McEnroe commentate the Tsitsipas - Khachanov match as they perceived his effort as lacklustre. McEnroe was hired by ESPN to commentate on the Australian Open matches and tennis fans weren't really thrilled. McEnroe did not put forward his best effort as journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He kind of called out ESPN for splashing their budget on a big name despite having good talent in-house.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka

Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
game-news24.com

Paul didn’t have a half-way. Djokovic thrashes into AO 2023 final

In two hours and 22 minutes, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (ATP 5) in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in three sets defeated Tommy Paul in three sets. The Australian Open is 2023. Semi-final. Novak Djokovic (Serbie) [4] Tommy Paul (USA) 7:5, 6:1, 6:2. Not only did Novak...
The Independent

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has now the longest winning streak in Australian Open victory as his win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row. Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, making him the tournament's most successful tennis player ever. On Sunday, he'll compete for number 10 and will have the advantage against Tsitsipas, who has never claimed a grand slam.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp

Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
tennismajors.com

“These are the moments that I’ve been working for” – Tsitsipas will play for first major title and the No 1 ranking on Sunday in Melbourne

As a child, Stefanos Tsitsipas remembers watching his idol Marcos Baghdatis make history for Cyprus by reaching the Australian Open final in 2006. Nearly two decades later, 24-year-old Tsitsipas has put himself in the exact same position, toppling Russia’s Karen Khachanov, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday in Rod Laver Arena to book his second major final appearance, and his first in Melbourne Park.
Daily Mail

Australia Day storm slams into Sydney

A 'nasty' forecast storm is rolling in from Sydney's west and is set to batter the city about 3.30pm - after the mercury hit 33 degrees and much of the country's east coast sweltered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy