indherald.com
Slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, with no meaningful accumulation expected
Snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, but no meaningful accumulation is anticipated. The National Weather Service, in its Wednesday afternoon forecast package, held off on issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for any part of East Tennessee — including the far eastern mountains. That’s not to say that an advisory won’t be issued by tomorrow morning, but it is likely to be limited to the mountains, based on the NWS’s apparent train of thought Wednesday afternoon.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. THURSDAY. Our weather will certainly feel wintry. Occasional flurries and snow showers will be possible again,...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
mainstreetmaury.com
Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive
A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Tennessee using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN
A second East Tennessee child has died influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
wjhl.com
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.
World’s only complete dinosaur bone leaves Tennessee natural museum for the first time to make its TV debut
Museum founder Alan Brown shows us some of the most unique artifacts from Tennessee.
WBBJ
Trees available for reserve for Tennessee Tree Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to spruce up your yard? You can claim your new tree ahead of Tree Day!. According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, residents of the state will be able to reserve a tree for small donation up until February 26. The trees available are native and...
Nationwide bird flu outbreak leaves Mid-South farmers concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unprecedented pandemic of avian flu is wreaking havoc on the poultry industry across the country and here in the Mid-South. The outbreak is taking a major toll on poultry farmers. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says that more than 600 family farms in the state...
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
WATE
Bank helps woman after account hacked
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
WATE
Find a new purpose for old shirts
Making Souls Shine upscales t-shirts for your family.
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
BBC
Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1124 Cook Drive. Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. Type 2 diabetes drug shortage continues. Updated: 10 hours ago.
