indherald.com

Slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, with no meaningful accumulation expected

Snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, but no meaningful accumulation is anticipated. The National Weather Service, in its Wednesday afternoon forecast package, held off on issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for any part of East Tennessee — including the far eastern mountains. That’s not to say that an advisory won’t be issued by tomorrow morning, but it is likely to be limited to the mountains, based on the NWS’s apparent train of thought Wednesday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive

A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming

A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.
LIMESTONE, TN
WBBJ

Trees available for reserve for Tennessee Tree Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to spruce up your yard? You can claim your new tree ahead of Tree Day!. According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, residents of the state will be able to reserve a tree for small donation up until February 26. The trees available are native and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Find a new purpose for old shirts

Making Souls Shine upscales t-shirts for your family.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
TENNESSEE STATE

