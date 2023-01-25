Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Ringer
A Championship Weekend Mega-Preview, Plus a Boston Sports Check-in | With Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bengals-Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’s injury, the Bengals’ postseason attitude adjustment, 49ers-Eagles, Aaron Rodgers rumors, and more (1:32). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the key personnel matchups in each conference title game, why these games are so difficult to bet, player props, and more (52:38) before Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks (1:16:55). Finally, Bill and his dad discuss the Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction during the 2022-23 season, the bleak outlook for the Red Sox, the surging Bruins, the Celtics’ title hopes, and more (1:20:14).
LeBron James goes berserk after missed foul call, Patrick Beverley gets technical foul for showing ref camera
LeBron James was irate after the referees missed a foul call toward the end of the fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics.
The Ringer
Sixers Beat Nets and Sweep West Coast Trip
Don’t look now, but the Sixers are 16-4 in their last 20 games after beating the Nets in Ben Simmons’s second return to Philly on Wednesday night. The Sixers are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference and just three games behind the Celtics. How good has this team been offensively since Tyrese Maxey began coming off the bench? Also, Chris and Raheem discuss whether the NBA needs rivalries to bring some life into the regular season.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau not feeling pressure from owner James Dolan
What, Tom Thibodeau, worry? Not this coach. Thibodeau repeatedly sidestepped the idea that there is a playoff mandate for the Knicks after team owner James Dolan said on WFAN that he expects them to make the playoffs. Thibodeau didn’t say if he agreed with that assessment, only that what Dolan said won’t impact how he goes about his job. “I never feel pressure because I know what I put into each day,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost to the Nets, 122-115, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center. “I think anybody who puts everything they...
The Ringer
What We Can Learn From the Worst Games of the NBA’s Best Players
Thanks to pace and space, more efficient offenses, and many single-star teams embracing heliocentric strategies, the NBA is stocked with spectacular superstar performances this season. But while the most bombastic box scores rightfully generate the most highlights and attention, consistency and adequate performance on off nights matters just as much for the league’s brightest stars.
The Ringer
Not Just the High End. Plus, NBA Notes and Baseball Talk With Steve Perrault.
Mike and Jesse start the pod by talk investment strategies for lower-end cards (3:42). After that, they go through some NBA notes and discuss why it may be a good time to invest in Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Brandon Ingram cards (12:16). Then, they are joined by Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast to talk Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox prospects, and answer some mailbag questions (18:09).
The Ringer
Why the Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Will Be Super Rare
Big Wos breaks down some new off-court fits from Victor Oladipo, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Mike Conley. Wos also discusses the Notorious B.I.G. and Jordan collaboration, the New LeBron 20 “All-Star,” and the announcement of the Tiffany & Co. and Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab.
The Ringer
Laker Talk With Adam Friedland
Wos sits down with comedian and podcaster Adam Friedland to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and their past and current dynamics, focusing on Kobe, LeBron, and AD. Later in the show, the two discuss the similarities between soccer and basketball, then touch on Friedland’s career as a comedian and podcaster.
The Ringer
The Lasting Legacy of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality
Dak Prescott was sobbing. It was October 11, 2020, and Prescott’s foot was pointing the wrong direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback sat on the turf at AT&T Stadium, staring down in disbelief. Underneath his sock, bone was sticking out through his skin. “If you go back and look at the video,” Prescott told The Ringer in August, “I tried to plant my feet and put my foot back in place, just so I could get off the field.” Prescott always tries to get up quickly. That was how he let his mother know he was OK after a tough hit on the football field. Even after she died in 2013, the habit persisted.
