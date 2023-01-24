ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

KESQ

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Offshore winds weaken through the night

The strongest winds are behind us, with both Palm Springs and Thermal recording gusts of 30 MPH late this morning. However, a Wind Advisory, for the Coachella Valley, and a High Wind Warning, for the pass and mountains, remain in effect until 10:00 p.m. One benefit to the offshore winds...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Mild weekend ahead with a storm approaching Monday

Skies will be clear today with mild and seasonable daytime highs thanks high pressure across the Western U.S. Today our highs will be in the upper sixties by mid-afternoon. A colder storm drops into SoCal by late Sunday, so we'll see partly cloudy and breezy conditions Sunday as that colder air moves in. Snow will develop in our local mountains. The snow line will drop as low as 4,000 feet in some places, so expect significant snowfall. Showers here on the Valley flood could deliver as much as a quarter inch of rain.

