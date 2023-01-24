Skies will be clear today with mild and seasonable daytime highs thanks high pressure across the Western U.S. Today our highs will be in the upper sixties by mid-afternoon. A colder storm drops into SoCal by late Sunday, so we'll see partly cloudy and breezy conditions Sunday as that colder air moves in. Snow will develop in our local mountains. The snow line will drop as low as 4,000 feet in some places, so expect significant snowfall. Showers here on the Valley flood could deliver as much as a quarter inch of rain.

2 DAYS AGO