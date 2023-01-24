Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
KESQ
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
KESQ
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A...
KESQ
Loaded gun incident revealed at valley high school, district apologizes for lack of transparency
The Coachella Valley Unified School District superintendent is apologizing for a lack of transparency about an incident last week in which a student brought a loaded gun to school. Parents and teachers didn't get the whole story until yesterday – 6 days after it happened. In an email obtained...
KESQ
Offshore winds weaken through the night
The strongest winds are behind us, with both Palm Springs and Thermal recording gusts of 30 MPH late this morning. However, a Wind Advisory, for the Coachella Valley, and a High Wind Warning, for the pass and mountains, remain in effect until 10:00 p.m. One benefit to the offshore winds...
KESQ
Mild weekend ahead with a storm approaching Monday
Skies will be clear today with mild and seasonable daytime highs thanks high pressure across the Western U.S. Today our highs will be in the upper sixties by mid-afternoon. A colder storm drops into SoCal by late Sunday, so we'll see partly cloudy and breezy conditions Sunday as that colder air moves in. Snow will develop in our local mountains. The snow line will drop as low as 4,000 feet in some places, so expect significant snowfall. Showers here on the Valley flood could deliver as much as a quarter inch of rain.
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:20PM PST until January 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between 3500. and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and 5500. feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to. 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest. desert...
