'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson
India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
Phil Coles, longtime leading Aussie Olympic official, dies at 91
Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney, has died after a short illness, the AOC said.
