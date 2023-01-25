ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Lincoln rolls past Burrillville in girls hoops

By Morey Hershgordon
 4 days ago

LINCOLN (WPRI) – Lincoln girls basketball clawed past Burrillville on Tuesday night. The Lions defeated the Broncos 41-26. Watch highlights from the game in the video above.

