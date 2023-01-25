ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson

India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
WPRI

Australia Day focuses on Black recognition in constitution

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians marked the 235th anniversary of British colonization Thursday with a public holiday that evokes anger at Indigenous injustice, focusing national attention on a new government push to acknowledge Australia’s first inhabitants in the constitution. The government joined several large corporations in allowing staff...

