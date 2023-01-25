Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
KSNT
Djokovic, Tsitsipas to meet in Australian Open men’s final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
Phil Coles, longtime leading Aussie Olympic official, dies at 91
Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney, has died after a short illness, the AOC said.
KSNT
Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
