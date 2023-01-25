ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
KSNT

Djokovic, Tsitsipas to meet in Australian Open men’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
KSNT

Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...

