ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk

(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents

Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MALDEN, MA
WHAV

Lindberg Takes Job as Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini’s Chief of Staff; Formerly up for Groveland Job

Christine Lindberg has been named chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini. Lindberg of Middleton succeeds Christopher Sicuranza, who left in December, and is the third person in a year to hold the job. Prior to Sicuranza, Allison Heartquist held the job for nearly five years. Earlier this month, former Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek returned to City Hall as the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending

Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill City Clerk Launches Second Annual ‘Top Dog’ Contest to Promote Licensing

Your furry friend could be “Top Dog” as the Haverhill city clerk’s office conducts its second annual contest to draw attention to required licensing. City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said the top dog and two runners up will receive the first three license numbers on their tags. The numero uno will also have his or her photograph prominently posted in the city clerk’s office in Haverhill City Hall and on the city’s website.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2

Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
HAVERHILL, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WHAV

Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

State Now Plans Online-Only Hearing on Proposed $19 Million North Avenue Reconstruction

Although implied to be a local, in-person meeting, the state apparently is moving online a public hearing on plans to reconstruct North Avenue in Haverhill. The “public design hearing” by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation previews the $19 million project comes with compliant sidewalks and granite curbing on both sides of North Avenue, bike lanes, narrower traffic lanes, drainage, utility upgrades and relocations, new intersections with “geometric improvements” at the Gile Street and mini-roundabout at Marsh Avenue. The existing North Avenue bridge over Snows Brook will be replaced and Frye Pond drained. The meeting still takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30, but residents must register online here, locking out those without internet access.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy