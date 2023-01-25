Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas time, TV channel, live stream to watch 2023 Australian Open final
The Joker has laid siege to the clay courts of Melbourne Park for much of the last decade. Now, he has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. Djokovic finds himself in the Australian Open final once again this year. This time, he'll face 24-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets. That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament.
Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova win Aussie Open doubles for 7th major title
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to claim the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday.
Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match
The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Jhye Richardson likely to miss BBL final as injury lingers
Peter Hatzoglou and quick Matt Kelly will come into the frame for next weekend's decider which could attract 50,000 fans
Hijikata and Kubler crowned Australian Open men's doubles champions
Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata are the Australian Open 2023 men's double champions, after defeating Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4 7-6(4) on Saturday night. The Aussie duo have been the feel-good story of the tournament, having never played doubles together and defying the odds to lift the crown above their heads.
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, result, highlights as the fifth seed claims her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka has won the Australian Open 2023 trophy, defeating 22nd seed Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes. The fifth seed was outplayed in the first set and was stunned by the pressure of the Melbourne Park final, reflected by her multiple double faults. However,...
'He looked pretty sore': Aussie captain 'unlikely' to return this weekend
The Australian Men’s Sevens team have been dealt a major blow ahead of their quarterfinal clash with France, with captain Henry Hutchison “unlikely” to return. Head Coach John Manenti believes Hutchison is “unlikely” to return to the hallowed turf of Allianz Stadium this weekend after he was helped from the field against Argentina.
