ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final

By Aidan Cellini
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas time, TV channel, live stream to watch 2023 Australian Open final

The Joker has laid siege to the clay courts of Melbourne Park for much of the last decade. Now, he has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. Djokovic finds himself in the Australian Open final once again this year. This time, he'll face 24-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets. That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament.
Sporting News

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match

The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Sporting News

Hijikata and Kubler crowned Australian Open men's doubles champions

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata are the Australian Open 2023 men's double champions, after defeating Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4 7-6(4) on Saturday night. The Aussie duo have been the feel-good story of the tournament, having never played doubles together and defying the odds to lift the crown above their heads.
Sporting News

'He looked pretty sore': Aussie captain 'unlikely' to return this weekend

The Australian Men’s Sevens team have been dealt a major blow ahead of their quarterfinal clash with France, with captain Henry Hutchison “unlikely” to return. Head Coach John Manenti believes Hutchison is “unlikely” to return to the hallowed turf of Allianz Stadium this weekend after he was helped from the field against Argentina.
Sporting News

Yuugado Survey Prize: Terms and Conditions

THE SPORTING NEWS ‘INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL SHIRT’ PRIZE DRAW - GLOBAL. 1.1. This ‘The Sporting News International Football Shirt Prize is a free prize draw in which eligible entrants provide their email under the ‘Online Gaming Survey’ input and is shared by the end of the Draw Period for a chance to win the Prize (defined below) (the "Competition"), provided the terms and conditions here forth are also accepted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy