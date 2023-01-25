ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2

Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
HAVERHILL, MA
homenewshere.com

School Committee updates on the middle school

WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff. First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
WILMINGTON, MA
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents

Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury to hold vigil for Clancy family, first responders impacted by tragedy

DUXBURY - A candlelight vigil will be held in Duxbury Thursday night to offer prayers for the Clancy family, their friends and the first responders who came to their home during Tuesday's tragedy.Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children before trying to take her own life at the family's home on Summer Street. When her husband came home Tuesday evening, he found her in distress outside and called 911. When police arrived, they found the children inside.Five-year-old Cora Clancy and her 3-year-old brother Dawson were rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Their 7-month-old baby...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MALDEN, MA
WHAV

Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Waltham taco spot makes Yelp list of America's Top 100 restaurants

WALTHAM - Yelp is out with its list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2023 - and only one Massachusetts eatery made the cut this year.Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is No. 84 on the ranking. It also appeared on last year's Yelp list of the best taco spots in the country.Yelp says the unassuming storefront on Willow Street is easy to miss, but the reviews of the "super authentic" and affordable dishes are top-notch. Customers rave about the tortas, spicy al pastor tacos and the beef cheek."Being from California, these are the first tacos I've had here that truly compare," Alexandra L. writes. "This place is a gem!" Rachel F. says.Other New England entries on the list include the 100% vegan restaurant Root in Newport, Rhode Island; Silver Fork in Manchester, Vermont; Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, Connecticut and YiaYia's Greek Kitchen in Torrington, Connecticut.Click here to see the full list. 
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy