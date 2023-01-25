Read full article on original website
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Plans February Vacation Academy, Feb. 21-24
It’s not too early to think about plans for February school vacation. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is bringing back its February Vacation Academy, open during Haverhill Public School’s February Vacation from Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. It...
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2
Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
School Committee updates on the middle school
WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff. First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents
Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Duxbury to hold vigil for Clancy family, first responders impacted by tragedy
DUXBURY - A candlelight vigil will be held in Duxbury Thursday night to offer prayers for the Clancy family, their friends and the first responders who came to their home during Tuesday's tragedy.Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children before trying to take her own life at the family's home on Summer Street. When her husband came home Tuesday evening, he found her in distress outside and called 911. When police arrived, they found the children inside.Five-year-old Cora Clancy and her 3-year-old brother Dawson were rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Their 7-month-old baby...
Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
Northern Essex Community College Offers CNA Refresher Course and Local Exam Site
Northern Essex Community College, seeking to address the growing job needs of the healthcare industry, is presenting two new certified nurse assistant offerings. Students preparing to take the Massachusetts CNA exam may now take a refresher course at Northern Essex and, when ready, take the skills-based state exam on the college’s Lawrence Campus.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
11-Year-Old Dies After Strokes, Boston Donates For Funeral Expenses
An 11-year-old "computer genius" died after multiple strokes, sending his Boston family reeling and his community into support mode. David Rith was the second youngest out of seven siblings with a mature, respectful nature, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral costs. Rith…
Haverhill Councilors Change Date of Consentino School Special Election Because of MCAS Conflict
Although Haverhill is getting more money for construction of a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, the city is still going ahead with a special election—but on a different date—to let voters decide how the project should be financed. The City Council voted last month to hold an...
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
Haverhill Councilors Call for Lincoln Avenue Sidewalks, Crosswalks Near Shopping Area
Citing significant pedestrian safety concerns along Lincoln Avenue, particularly in the vicinity of RiversEdge Plaza, the Haverhill City Council voted Tuesday to ask for sidewalks between the plaza and Haverhill Stadium and to also install crosswalks in the area. Council Vice President John A. Michitson made the motion after receiving...
Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session
Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Haverhill Chamber Plans Leads Lunch First Wednesday of Each Month; Free to Members
The next Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce “Leads Lunch” takes place on the first of February. The program, which includes lunch, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month and is intended to help participants grow their professional network and increase business lead generation. The Leads Lunch...
Waltham taco spot makes Yelp list of America's Top 100 restaurants
WALTHAM - Yelp is out with its list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2023 - and only one Massachusetts eatery made the cut this year.Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is No. 84 on the ranking. It also appeared on last year's Yelp list of the best taco spots in the country.Yelp says the unassuming storefront on Willow Street is easy to miss, but the reviews of the "super authentic" and affordable dishes are top-notch. Customers rave about the tortas, spicy al pastor tacos and the beef cheek."Being from California, these are the first tacos I've had here that truly compare," Alexandra L. writes. "This place is a gem!" Rachel F. says.Other New England entries on the list include the 100% vegan restaurant Root in Newport, Rhode Island; Silver Fork in Manchester, Vermont; Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, Connecticut and YiaYia's Greek Kitchen in Torrington, Connecticut.Click here to see the full list.
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
