Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Mike Jones Laughs Off BiC Fizzle Slander Over Not Clearing ‘Still Tippin’ Sample
Mike Jones has laughed off some recent comments made by 1017 rapper BiC Fizzle who called the Houston rapper an “old broke bitch” after allegedly refusing to clear a sample for him. Earlier this month, an acquaintance of BiC Fizzle took to Instagram Live with the 1017 signee...
HipHopDX.com
Trippie Redd Fans Chant 'Refund' At Curtailed Concert He Showed Up Late To
Richmond, VA - Trippie Redd fans are not thrilled with the Ohio native after he reportedly showed up late and only performed a few songs at a recent concert. Trippie was booked to perform at Rehab in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday night (January 22) and fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration that they allegedly had to wait outside the venue for hours — and then even longer inside until he showed up to perform just “3-4” songs.
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Names ‘Greatest’ Song He’s Ever Produced
Swizz Beatz has crafted Billboard hits and won countless awards, but there’s one song in particular he produced that he still considers his absolute best. Swizzy joined Mike Tyson and DJ Whoo Kid’s Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast earlier this month and revealed the booming “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” with his late close friend and collaborator DMX as his best.
HipHopDX.com
J. Cole YouTube Producer Originally Had André 3000 In Mind For ‘Procrastination’ Beat
Exclusive - J. Cole‘s newest song “Procrastination (Broke)” happened when he found and rapped over a YouTube producer’s “J. Cole type beat” – but it turns out the title was almost named after André 3000 instead. On Monday (January 23), HipHopDX caught...
HipHopDX.com
Young Scooter Blasts N.O.R.E. For Fueling Future, Drake & 21 Savage Rift Rumor
Young Scooter has put N.O.R.E. on blast for stirring the pot by claiming Future is unhappy about Drake and 21 Savage‘s joint album Her Loss. The Freebandz rapper went after the Drink Champs host on his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 26), accusing him of “hating” on his longtime collaborator and childhood friend.
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Adds Fuel To Ice Spice & Faith Evans Lookalike Jokes
Keyshia Cole has got some jokes regarding Ice Spice and Faith Evans‘ visual similarities just like the rest of the internet – but it’s all in good fun. On Monday (January 23), the Oakland singer was on Twitter when a fan tweeted her with a photo of Ice Spice and jokingly wrote, “You ate that.”
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defends Son King From Criticism Over Arrest: 'We All Got Bad-Ass Kids!'
T.I. has gone to bat for his son, King, following some public criticism stemming from his arrest last year when he was reportedly booked on four violations. Tip recently joined NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast where he essentially pointed out that everyone’s got “bad-ass kids” these days and his seven children aren’t the only ones making mistakes out there, although it’s a bigger deal with the Harris family name attached to them.
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
Complex
Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes
Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
BET
Amara La Negra Celebrates Her Twins' 10-Month Milestone: ‘Wow, Time Flies’
Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress are growing up right before our eyes! Amara La Negra recently took to Instagram with new photos of her adorable twins in celebration of their 10-month milestone, and we cannot believe how fast time is flying. "They are already 10-months. Wow, time flies. It’s almost...
Rapper and Pimp My Ride Host Xzibit Lists Suburban LA Home for $3.9 Million
Most millennials remember catching an episode or two of the popular MTV show Pimp My Ride after school back in that special time in history now known as the aughts. Now, the host, Detroit-born rapper Xzibit (real name Alvin Nathaniel Joiner), is selling his five bedroom, six bathroom in Porter Ranch, California, for $3.85 million.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
HipHopDX.com
Future 'Upset' About Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album, Says N.O.R.E.
Future isn’t too happy about Drake and 21 Savage’s recent joint album — according to N.O.R.E., anyway. The Drink Champs personality filled in as guest co-host of The Breakfast Club on Thursday (January 26), where he spilled the tea about Hendrix’s supposed bitterness towards the Her Loss duo during the show’s “Rumor Report” segment, which was formerly handled by Angela Yee.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Settles Lawsuit With 'Reasonable Doubt' Photographer
JAY-Z has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Jonathan Mannion, the photographer behind some of his most iconic album covers including Reasonable Doubt, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life and The Blueprint. Hov sued Mannion and his company Jonathan Mannion Photography, LLC in June 2021 over claims the photographer...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Comments / 0