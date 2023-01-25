Read full article on original website
By now it's public knowledge that Michael B. Jordan made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a surprise cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. SPOILERS! Jordan's appearance comes at a pivotal point in Black Panther 2, where Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes the synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb she creates and has to go through her own spiritual vision to obtain the powers of the Black Panther. Instead of her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) or father T'Chaka (John Kani), Shuri's dark feelings of grief and rage lead her spirit to commune with the ghost of Erik Killmonger.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Features Surprising Connection Between Namor and Killmonger
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film answered plenty of questions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a few new characters as well as making a returning character the new Black Panther. Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) both appear in the film, with the latter of the bunch being the main antagonists. Every antagonist needs a protagonist and the film finally revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther and she faced off in an incredible battle with Namor. But before any of that happened, she ate the heart-shaped herb and was sent to the Ancestral Plane. While in the Ancestral Plane Shuri sees someone she never expected to see— Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). It turns out that Namor and Killmonger both had a pretty surprising connection. While speaking with Wakanda Forever: The Offical Black Panther Podcast, Production Designer Hannah Beachler revealed a decision that director Ryan Coogler made about both villains.
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
Marvel Reportedly Casts Actor Cut From Spider-Man: Homecoming as Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Show
An actor cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming may have landed another gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point in the development process of Homecoming, it was widely reported Jona Xiao was cast in the film in an undisclosed role. Upon the feature's release, however, Xiao's role was removed from the film entirely. Now, Xiao's own resume has another Marvel project added to it.
Marvel Announces Captain America Vs Captain America
Marvel has spent the last year letting its two Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson) each have his own lane in the Marvel Universe, but now the two Captain Americas are about. to collide!. "Captain America: Cold War" is the new event that Marvel has announced, which will pit...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Shoes New Images
Jordan Brand and Marvel have revealed some new images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1. These sneakers are being released right around the Sony animated movie's release date. @xcmade dropped some new photos of this pair and they're an absolute knockout. A classic black and red color way of the first Michael Jordan signature shoe serves as the canvas. But, near the top of the upper, things get a little bit interesting. The Ben-Day dots that comprise the red are zoomed in on and the material is accentuated by the lighter colors. Down near the midsole, there's some different textures at play as well. (Makes a lot of sense for the dimension-hopping premise of the movie.) Check out the images for yourself from Nice Kicks.
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
Ant-Man: Writer Reveals What Happened to Edgar Wright's Version of the Marvel Movie
Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's "Big Bad" Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he's a much different villain from the franchise's humble beginnings. Ant-Man was almost helmed by one of the best directors out there, Edgar Wright, until he and the studio began suffering from those pesky creative differences, and Peyton Reed would then board the project as the new director. Wright had a lot of influence over the first film as he cast most of the roles and did most of the creative work for the movie. Now, Joe Cornish, who helped co-write the first Ant-Man movie, has revealed what happened with Wright's version of the movie.
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
DCU: James Gunn Seemingly Confirms First Returning Character
We've yet to get a glimpse at what is coming as a part of the new DC Universe's Chapter One, but James Gunn himself may have given fans a slight clue regarding what to expect Saturday afternoon. Sharing a snapshot of his cat, Gunn shared he's hard at work writing something. Though he didn't say what exactly he was writing, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Amanda Waller's name appearing on one of the documents on Gunn's computer.
The Flash: New Teaser Gives Fans a Super Speed Recap Ahead of Final Season
It's been nine years since Barry Allen was struck by lightning and transformed into The Flash, and now, ahead of the final season premiere in just over a week, The CW is giving fans a chance to go back to where it all began to get caught up — at super speed, of course. On Twitter, The Flash's official account shared a short teaser taking fans back to where it all began to catch them up on how it all started — in a flash. You can check out the high-speed recap of the first season of The Flash in the short video below.
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
Eddie Murphy Reveals if He'd Return as Donkey For Another Shrek Movie While Shading Puss in Boots
Eddie Murphy is currently busy promoting his new Netflix film, You People, which also stars Jonah Hill. Murphy is known for many iconic roles and revisited one of his most famous parts in 2021 when Coming 2 America was released. However, there's one role that many fans are especially eager to see him play again, and that's the lovable donkey from Sherk named Donkey. Murphy voiced the character in the original Sherk, Sherk 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Ever After as well as in various shorts and video games. In a recent interview with ETalk, the actor was asked about playing Donkey again...
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
Mayfair Witches: The Devil Comes in Many Forms in New Episode Teaser
While the Mayfair family has been entangled with the dark and mysterious entity Lasher (Jack Huston), for Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), she's only just coming to be acquainted not only with the idea of Lasher, but with the Mayfairs and their secrets more generally. Over the first three episodes of AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Rowan's life has been turned upside down with significant discoveries about her biological family and her own unusual powers but the stunning murder of her biological mother as well. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode of the series, "Curiouser and Curiouser", Rowan finds out a bit more about the family and the mysterious Lasher — by way of her Aunt Carlotta (Beth Grant).
