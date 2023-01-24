Read full article on original website
Report: Toyota dedicated EV platform may be five years off
In what would be a major strategy shift, Toyota is considering a dedicated EV platform similar to what other automakers have to compete more effectively with Tesla, The Asahi Shimbun reported this week. However, Toyota doesn’t plan to deploy this platform until 2027 or 2028, when it believes consumer demand...
Audi reportedly plans rugged SUV to challenge Defender, G-Class
Audi may produce a rugged electric SUV to go up against similar models in the luxury segment such as upcoming electric versions of the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The information was reported on Thursday by Autocar following an interview with Marc Lichte, Audi’s design chief. Lichte reportedly...
Learn about Trans Am racing history with Jay Leno
The SCCA Trans Am series achieved iconic status in the late 1960s and early ’70s. On this episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” Jay Leno, NASCAR commentator Mike Joy, and historic racer Ken Epsman look at some of the cars that made that era of Trans Am racing so special. We learn quite a bit about the history of Trans Am racing along the way.
Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs
It will be a sad day when the sound of a V-8 or V-12 screaming is no longer associated with a modern Ferrari. However, with some governments pushing to ban internal-combustion engines, automakers, including exotic brands like Ferrari, are making plans to switch their lineups to electric vehicles. EVs have...
Rare Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss heads to auction
Legendary racer Stirling Moss is no longer with us, but a limited-edition supercar named after him still holds a lot of value and one lucky enthusiast can soon own it. A Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss is set to go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction running Jan. 31 to Feb. 8 in Paris.
