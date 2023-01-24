Read full article on original website
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA Lands With More Digital Real-Estate And Extra Hybrid Power
Safer, better equipped, and more stylish: that’s the facelifted Mercedes CLA in a nutshell, though if you’re looking for huge upgrades you won’t find them here. Both the CLA Coupe and its Shooting Brake brother feature subtly revised styling that includes standard LED lights for the first time and a star-design grille, while the AMG 35 performance version gains the toothy Panamericana unit previously reserved for the top-dog 45.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Kia EV9 Specs Potentially Leaked ahead of Debut This Year
A reader reached out to Car and Driver, providing a screenshot from a customer survey that shows potential specifications for the upcoming electric Kia EV9 mid-size SUV. The survey shows the EV9 starting at $56,000 with rear-wheel drive, with the highest trim bringing all-wheel drive and costing $73,000. The range...
Mercedes-AMG Boss Says the ONE Will Be the Last F1-Powered Hypercar
MercedesBuilding the hybrid was much easier said than done.
SFGate
REVIEW: 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Crew Cab
This week we are taking a look at the very large 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4, a serious off-roader and a truck that will tow 16,800 pounds if needed. 2023 brings the first Rebel entry in a ¾ ton truck, having been reserved for ½ ton trucks in year's past.
qcnews.com
Ford patents magnetic charging connector: MagSafe for EVs?
Ford has filed a patent application for a new type of EV charging connector based on a magnetic coupling. In the application, which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) November 1, 2022, Ford describes using magnetic attraction to secure a charging connector with a charge port embedded in a vehicle’s bumper.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
qcnews.com
LTX trademark may point to new GM V-8 block for aftermarket
General Motors has moved to protect the name “LTX” for use on engines designed for automobiles. A search of the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals GM filed for trademark protection for LTX on Jan. 10, specifically for use on engines for “automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans.”
