Iowa State

Grand View Christian guard Josh Sanderson voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Jan. 9-14)

By Nate Olson
 4 days ago

Grand View Christian senior guard Josh Sanderson was voted SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14.

Sanderson tallied 14,992 votes (53.69%), holding off sensational Dowling Catholic sophomore guard Ava Zediker, who totaled 11,211 votes (40.15%).

Sanderson nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points to go with 10 rebounds in the unbeaten Thunder’s 98-32 rout of Greene County.

