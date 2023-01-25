Grand View Christian guard Josh Sanderson voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Jan. 9-14)
Grand View Christian senior guard Josh Sanderson was voted SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14.
Sanderson tallied 14,992 votes (53.69%), holding off sensational Dowling Catholic sophomore guard Ava Zediker, who totaled 11,211 votes (40.15%).
Sanderson nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points to go with 10 rebounds in the unbeaten Thunder’s 98-32 rout of Greene County.
Comments / 0