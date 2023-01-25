Mother of 17-year-old fatally shot joins mayor, local rapper to host town hall advocating for change

SOUTH FULTON — The mother of a 17-year old shot in the head is calling for change.

Appollonia Blanchard is joining forces with a local mayor and a rapper to address youth violence.

“I’m here today because my son was gunned down in Camelot Condos on Tuesday,” said Blanchard.

It’s a position Blanchard said she never thought she would be in. Her 17-year old son, Miquavious Blanchard was shot in the head at Camelot Condos in South Fulton while he and his best friend were taking the trash to the dumpster.

“His best friend called me and said Ms. Apple, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, Jay’s been shot. I instantly grabbed my keys and ran out of the house,” said Blanchard.

When she got to the scene, she saw him lying there with a gun shot wound to the head.

He’s now in the hospital in critical condition, fighting for his life.

“I just kept calling for help, screaming. Why do our youth hate each other so much? Why do they wake up with vengeance on their heart,” said Blanchard.

That’s a topic both City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid and Rapper Young Dro want to talk about. That’s why they’re hosting, ‘It Still Takes A Village’ town hall on Thursday night at the Southwest Arts Center in South Fulton.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first talked to Young Dro about this event after two teens were shot and killed near Atlantic Station. He said he wanted to address the youth violence and the connection with rap music.

“It’s very necessary that we have this event and I want to actually breathe life and hope into the community. We should have that in the community. There are solutions involved in the conversation,” said Young Dro.

Mayor Khalid said it’s more than an event. They’re also going to have a career fair.

“Here at the Southwest Arts Center in the lobby before the Town Hall from 5-7 p.m., we’re going to have an Opportunity Fair where a lot of local nonprofits and jobs are hiring young people,” said Mayor Khalid with South Fulton.

The ‘It Still Takes a Village’ Guns Down Initiative 2023 Tour will be Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.

It will be at the City of South Fulton Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road, Atlanta. You can register at here.

