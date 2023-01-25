Read full article on original website
Time’s Arrow
Two years ago, Ladytron’s immortal “Seventeen” briefly went viral on TikTok. The track came out back in 2002—before many of the platform’s users had even been born—yet the Liverpool band’s brittle, dead-eyed electroclash struck a nerve. A barbed indictment of exploitation rendered in icy electronics, “Seventeen” was ahead of its time in sound and lyrics, paving the way for over a decade of darkly enveloping electro pop. In 2019, following an eight-year break, Ladytron returned with an agitated, apocalyptic self-titled album that cleared the table for a new era. Now, on their seventh album, Time’s Arrow, the band reaches for a lighter sound, with bright production, effervescent synths, and impressionistic lyrics that home in on the unrelenting march of time.
Five Easy Hot Dogs
Bob Rafelson’s 1970 film Five Easy Pieces ends with the hero, played by Jack Nicholson, hitching a ride on a northbound truck and disappearing into anonymity. Mac DeMarco is too larger-than-life to ever be anonymous, but this scene is a good starting place for considering his new Five Easy Hot Dogs. Ever since he sang “What mom don’t know has taken its toll on me” on 2014’s Salad Days, he has been exploring a long post-adolescent hangover, the feeling of emerging on the other side of your young and carefree days and seeing little that looks exciting in your future. This thread came to a head on 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy, a record whose burnt-out ballads were full of dead friends, departed lovers, and uncertain plans. Now here are 14 instrumentals made on a long and spontaneous solo road trip, where DeMarco pledged “not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record.” This is a listless album about being listless, and it’s a pretty accurate picture of the stretches of useless, money-burning time that come with being on the road.
Listen to Enchanting’s “Walk”: The Ones
Apologies to the South Florida rap heads, but there is now only one version of “Walk,” and it belongs to Enchanting, not Kodak Black. The original is half-assed anyway: the atmospheric and eerie Tye Beats instrumental does most of the leg work. I much prefer Enchanting’s approach. The Fort Worth, Texas-raised Gucci Mane-signee sounds like a ghost whispering in the wind, and the quieter she gets the more sinister the song becomes. Even when she’s not saying anything that threatening it still comes off as wicked. “Yo’ nigga in love with me,” she raps at one point, and I imagine whoever the line is directed at would just say: Go ahead and have him, just leave me alone! Who would blame them? Enchanting is making real-life nightmares.
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Blondshell Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Joiner”: Watch
Blondshell, the singer-songwriter behind “Olympus,” has announced her debut album: Blondshell is out April 7 via Partisan. Along with the LP news, Blondshell has shared the music video for a new single called “Joiner.” Take a look at the Alex Thurmond–directed visual below. Blondshell is...
Skrillex and Bladee Share Video for New Song “Real Spring”: Watch
Skrillex has teamed up with Bladee for a new song. “Real Spring” is the latest in a string of collaborative singles from Skrillex, following “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps).
Wednesday’s Curdled Beauty
On a frigid afternoon in early December, Karly Hartzman is perched atop a boulder overlooking the ice skating rink in New York’s Central Park. The 26-year-old gives off an understated coolness in distressed jeans, a lip ring, and sneakers with a large coil in the heel, giving her a literal spring in her step. She later unzips her Realtree bomber jacket to reveal a thrifted T-shirt that reads: “Don’t tell my mother that I’m a trucker, she still thinks I play piano at a whorehouse.”
Listen to Jay Hound’s “Neaky”: The Ones
At this point, every neighborhood throughout the five boroughs has their home drill collective. SweepersENT. is the Upper West Side’s, and in the last few months they’ve been releasing a tear of short, uptempo, and brutal singles. Their thing seems to be “live performances” in the style of the From the Block series: They hang up a mic in a local hotspot and rap along to a pre-recording. Crew members Sdot Go and Naz GPG’s have solid freestyles, but Jay Hound’s “Neaky” is a particularly blazing intro to their collective style. Over a beat that merges the throbbing, fast-paced rhythms of club with the ominous mood of drill, Jay Hound raps intensely without sounding like a straight-up imitation of the Bronx’s Kay Flock and Dougie B. Those two are all energy, while with Jay Hound there’s a slight reserve that keeps the emphasis more on the rapping. And in a subgenre where the rapping itself has increasingly taken a backseat, SweeperENT. is a nice addition to the scene.
“Nazama”
When the pandemic prevented Nyokabi Kariũki from traveling to Kenya from the U.S., she used field recordings of beloved places back home to conjure a space of sonic refuge. On her upcoming follow-up Feeling Body, she uses sound to similarly therapeutic ends. Kariũki recorded the album as a reflection of her experience with long COVID, its six songs channeling a path from illness to recovery.
Metallica Share Video for New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Watch
Metallica have shared another single from their forthcoming LP, 72 Seasons. The new track is titled “Screaming Suicide,” and the band collaborated with “Lux Æterna” director Tim Saccenti again for the video. Check it out below. In a press release, the band’s James Hetfield shared...
Drifting
In the eight years since her debut album, saxophonist and composer Mette Henriette has kept busy: She’s held residencies at Southbank Centre and Edvard Munch’s Ekely, performed at the opening night of the Berlin Jazz Festival, been commissioned by the Oslo Philharmonic and Cikada, and collaborated with conceptual artist Marina Abramović. Now, with her second LP, Drifting, the Sámi-Norwegian musician introduces a new degree of subtlety and serendipity to her work.
“Sandrail Silhouette”
Avalon Emerson is hard to pin down: In recent years, the Berlin-based DJ-producer has released an aerodynamic techno project with Anunaku; an EP of whimsical, depressurized electronic compositions; and a couple of funky, raw-edged remixes for King Princess. The biggest left-turn of all, though, may have been the cover of the Magnetic Fields’ “Long-Forgotten Fairytale” that opened her 2020 DJ-Kicks mix. Faithful and brilliant, it was a surprising fake-out that swapped Stephen Merritt’s jangling production for bright, gloopy synthwork without losing the original’s mixture of sarcasm and sincerity.
“Eclipse de Amor” [ft. Buscabulla]
Do not deny a girl her resentment. “Me diste la ilusión/De quedarme a tu vera” (“You gave me the illusion/Of staying by your side”), accuses the Barcelona-born, Brooklyn-based experimental pop artist NOIA on her single “Eclipse de Amor,” her sharp and airy falsetto piercing through curls of percussion. Buscabulla vocalist Raquel Berrios echoes NOIA’s slow, embittered tone, but there’s deeper sadness underneath; her voice is as soft as charmeuse, but forlorn and tattered, like a hand-me-down dress.
Madonna Biopic for Universal Pictures Scrapped
A feature film about Madonna’s life and career is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline report. The film was first announced in 2020. Madonna has worked on drafts of the script with both Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Actress Julia Garner was reportedly set to star in the lead role. Last week, Madonna announced the extensive Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
Listen to Luke Bar$’s “I Feel Like Aaliyah”: The Ones
Luke Bar$’s croaky, nasal voice is one of the more distinct ones in hip-hop. Its uniqueness is on full display on “I Feel Like Aaliyah,” the closing track on his second album Angels Never Die. Over a sunny, skittering beat from producers Latrell James and Tee-Watt, he’s ducking the haters, confronting his ego, and unpacking his relationship with his father with at least three switch-ups, including a jump to singing on the hook. It’s even more impressive when he hops in between single and double-time rapping on the second verse, breathlessly compressing his life’s story into four-and-a-half minutes of brisk, hard-hitting hip-hop.
“Cinnamon”
Listening to Fatboi Sharif rap is like watching an old-school sci-fi movie veiled by static. The New Jersey rapper bends hardcore hip-hop into the strangest and most colorful forms—imagine if the Gravediggaz were really into Alejandro Jodorowsky and psilocybin trips. He’s worked with underground luminaries like Preservation and Steel Tipped Dove, but his most resonant (and popular) music comes from collaborations with New Jersey production duo Roper Williams. Together, they have one foot planted on Earth and the other somewhere in the Negative Zone.
Sam Gendel Announces R&B-Inspired Album Cookup, Shares 112 Cover: Listen
Jazz artist Sam Gendel has announced a new album called Cookup, comprising reimagined versions of R&B songs by 112, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, All-4-One, Soul 4 Real, Beyoncé, Joe, Erykah Badu, Mario, SWV, and Boyz II Men originally released between 1992 and 2004. It’s due out February 24 via Nonesuch. Check out his cover of 112’s “Anywhere” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello below.
Graffiti in Space
Paul Dickow, best known as the Portland, Oregon, electronic musician Strategy, once sent a demo to a European dance-music imprint, and the Europeans liked it—they just wanted it a little cleaner, tighter, more professional sounding. Problem was, Dickow liked to record on a ragtag setup of borrowed or busted gear, jamming live straight to two-track stereo. He didn’t have a high-end audio interface; it would have been impossible to edit the muck out of his tracks even if he’d wanted to. But eventually he realized that dance music—even the most crowd-pleasing, floor-filling dance music—needs to have something a little bit wrong with it. “That’s what’s great about well-done yucky music,” he told Resident Advisor. “You’re like, ‘Fuck! It sounds so fucked up and I keep listening to it, I can’t tune it out.’” Science bore this out, he reasoned: The ear is attuned to imperfection. “We map sound by what’s wrong,” he said. “If it’s fucked up and it has a hook, then you have this delicious problem, and that’s where I think I live.”
Saccades
Consider Saccades a fruitful experiment. It began in 2018, when Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes invited British producer Rian Treanor to hold a residency in Kampala. After hearing a recording from local fiddle master Ocen James, he knew they should collaborate. Though James has no previous recorded releases, he’s been a fixture in Northern Uganda for years, accompanying artists like Leo PaLayeng and Otim Alpha in their development of acholitronix, a 21st century take on the traditional music of the Acholi people. While albums from Nyege Nyege have documented this work before, Saccades takes a different tack, bringing together two artists from distinct musical backgrounds to find common, uncharted ground. The result is a collection of novel, fully-formed tracks that reveal how collaboration uniquely reconfigures Treanor’s labyrinthine productions.
