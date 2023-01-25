VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.

