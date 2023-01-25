ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 9

Darrel Day
3d ago

That sounds like an illegal investment strategy. SEC should check into PG&E’s investment in residential solar. Up the cost of electricity so you are forced to purchase residential solar systems.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Vacation rental company cuts 1,300 jobs, some in Central Valley area

Job cuts at one vacation rental company are impacting workers here in the Central Valley, too. Vacasa manages vacation rentals in hundreds of places across the country including nearly 140 in the Bass Lake and Shaver Lake areas, according to its website. According to documents filed with the Securities and...
SHAVER LAKE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$14,000 worth of food, alcohol stolen from Tulare business

TULARE, Calif. — Three people are wanted after police say they stole about $14,000 worth of food and alcohol from a business in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department was called to Tulare Golf Course earlier this week for reports of a burglary. According to officials, the trio entered the...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Card skimmer found at ATM in Clovis on Thursday

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A card skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM Thursday morning. A service technician was working on one of the drive-thru stand-alone machines in the parking lot on Shaw Ave. near Peach Ave. when he found the device. The technician called the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy