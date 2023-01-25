Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large fire puts a halt to popular Maui bike shop — and its mission
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home. Updated: 4 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: A look at international airline flights to Hawaii
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public’s help sought in locating suspect who stole traditional feather helmet replica
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House Hotel lobby. Park officials said a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet — called a mahiole — worn by high-ranking Hawaiian...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police officer recognized for work in recovering a stolen vehicle in Kona
A Hawai‘i police officer with just two years on the force, was recognized by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee as Officer of the Month for his work in tracking down a stolen car in Kona last winter. Soares was recognized during an awards ceremony at Huggo’s on the Rocks...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 27, 2023)
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus provides insight on...
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has unveiled a new statewide gun control plan that would designate specific firearm-free zones. Gun advocates say the proposal is government overreach. Attorney General Anne Lopez told Hawaii News Now that House Bill 984 is intended to ensure Hawaii law is consistent with a...
‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain amid heavy rains
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain, swept to shoreline. Officials said he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean. Kihei is flooding more often... and residents believe it’ll be an increasing problem. Updated: 4 hours ago.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Chief Issues Statement on Dana Ireland Murder Investigation
Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz’s statement on recent developments in the Dana Ireland murder investigation:. “Since Dana Ireland was brutally raped and murdered on Christmas Eve, 1991, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) has been dedicated to bringing her attackers to justice. We acknowledge and respect the judiciary and the role the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers at Maui’s only acute care hospital hope their next leader has ‘ohana-type’ values
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for the next leader of Maui’s only acute care hospital. Maui Health announced last week that Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis will be retiring this spring. In a statement, Maui Health said Rembis “guided the newly formed health system in expanding health services,...
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Subscribers will help finance this West Oahu solar farm. They’ll also reap the rewards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solar farm with a big difference is being built on a Makakilo hillside. It will provide the first chance for people who can’t install their own solar to reduce their bills by buying into a solar project. On a south-facing slope just above the freeway,...
