ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Large fire puts a halt to popular Maui bike shop — and its mission

Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home. Updated: 4 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 27, 2023)

Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus provides insight on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Chief Issues Statement on Dana Ireland Murder Investigation

Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz’s statement on recent developments in the Dana Ireland murder investigation:. “Since Dana Ireland was brutally raped and murdered on Christmas Eve, 1991, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) has been dedicated to bringing her attackers to justice. We acknowledge and respect the judiciary and the role the...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy