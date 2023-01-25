Read full article on original website
lekina
3d ago
I’ll let these 20 little spoiled brats walk their way to where they need to go. No more game boys no more watching television no more air-conditioning. No more fans no more nothing let them find out what it’s like to live without energy. Because solar panels and windmills just aren’t enough. What do you think energizes our state it’s called fossil fuel and it’s never gonna go away. this lawyer should be disbarred for even attempting to take something like this and waste our taxpayer dollars. I think once they lose, they should have to pay all court cost every one of them along with your parents. A bunch of spoiled little rich kids getting their way at least trying too.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons
Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has unveiled a new statewide gun control plan that would designate specific firearm-free zones. Gun advocates say the proposal is government overreach. Attorney General Anne Lopez told Hawaii News Now that House Bill 984 is intended to ensure Hawaii law is consistent with a...
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home
A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
kauainownews.com
Whirlwind trip for Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami to capitals of Hawai’i, United States
Last week, Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami found himself “sort of under a time crunch” jetting between the capitals of Hawai’i and the country. He attended the opening of the 2023 Hawai‘i State Legislative Session in Honolulu on Jan. 18. The next day, he flew nearly 5,000 miles to represent Kaua‘i at the 91st Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
mauinow.com
Emergency Proclamation Homelessness amended to expedite construction of kauhale
Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
Solving Hawaii’s fireworks problem: More inspections?
Most fireworks were banned from public use on Oahu in 2011, but the booms have not stopped.
New bill aims to move Hawaii license renewals online
For some folks, balancing their work and home schedule and trying to make an appointment and come down and wait in line at the DMV could be the bane of their existence.
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Over $1B was appropriated for Native Hawaiians last year. Now it needs to be used
Last year’s legislative session shaped up to be a big year for Native Hawaiian issues at the capitol, with more than $1 billion appropriated to Native Hawaiian projects and initiatives. This year, members of the Native Hawaiian Legislative Caucus are focused on making it easier for the recipients of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
KITV.com
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
Comments / 9