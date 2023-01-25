ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

lekina
3d ago

I’ll let these 20 little spoiled brats walk their way to where they need to go. No more game boys no more watching television no more air-conditioning. No more fans no more nothing let them find out what it’s like to live without energy. Because solar panels and windmills just aren’t enough. What do you think energizes our state it’s called fossil fuel and it’s never gonna go away. this lawyer should be disbarred for even attempting to take something like this and waste our taxpayer dollars. I think once they lose, they should have to pay all court cost every one of them along with your parents. A bunch of spoiled little rich kids getting their way at least trying too.

hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons

Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home

A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
kauainownews.com

Whirlwind trip for Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami to capitals of Hawai’i, United States

Last week, Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami found himself “sort of under a time crunch” jetting between the capitals of Hawai’i and the country. He attended the opening of the 2023 Hawai‘i State Legislative Session in Honolulu on Jan. 18. The next day, he flew nearly 5,000 miles to represent Kaua‘i at the 91st Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
mauinow.com

Emergency Proclamation Homelessness amended to expedite construction of kauhale

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hawaiinewsnow.com

After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
KITV.com

Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
KHON2

‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
