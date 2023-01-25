Read full article on original website
ROUNDTABLE: Previewing the 2023 spring semester in sports
With Virginia’s winter sports teams in full swing and spring sports just on the horizon, Cavalier fans have plenty to be excited about in the top half of 2023. From top to bottom, the athletics department is gearing up for tournament bids, title runs and potentially a bit of madness in March. With so much to anticipate, three sports staff members break down everything to look forward to in the coming months.
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
Students begin a new semester after Nov. 13th shooting
Students returned to the classroom for the start of spring semester last week as the University continues to honor the three lives lost in the November shooting — second-year College student Devin Chandler, fourth-year College student D’Sean Perry and third-year College student Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students, third-year College student Mike Hollins and second-year College student Marlee Morgan, also suffered non-fatal injuries. While University operations will continue as scheduled, there are many resources available to students, such as free counseling and opportunities to gather in shared places.
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
Pleasants Hardware expands again
Pleasants Hardware is adding its third location in three years. The 10,000-square-foot store will be in Powhatan, Virginia, in the South Creek Shopping Center, said the retailer. “Our goal is to provide the Powhatan community with outstanding customer service and access to quality products and expertise. We’re going to do...
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
Two suspects arrested after Chesterfield man is shot, killed in his own driveway
Two suspects are facing second-degree murder charges after a Chesterfield man was shot and killed in his own driveway.
