Charlottesville, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

ROUNDTABLE: Previewing the 2023 spring semester in sports

With Virginia’s winter sports teams in full swing and spring sports just on the horizon, Cavalier fans have plenty to be excited about in the top half of 2023. From top to bottom, the athletics department is gearing up for tournament bids, title runs and potentially a bit of madness in March. With so much to anticipate, three sports staff members break down everything to look forward to in the coming months.
UV Cavalier Daily

Students begin a new semester after Nov. 13th shooting

Students returned to the classroom for the start of spring semester last week as the University continues to honor the three lives lost in the November shooting — second-year College student Devin Chandler, fourth-year College student D’Sean Perry and third-year College student Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students, third-year College student Mike Hollins and second-year College student Marlee Morgan, also suffered non-fatal injuries. While University operations will continue as scheduled, there are many resources available to students, such as free counseling and opportunities to gather in shared places.
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
hbsdealer.com

Pleasants Hardware expands again

Pleasants Hardware is adding its third location in three years. The 10,000-square-foot store will be in Powhatan, Virginia, in the South Creek Shopping Center, said the retailer. “Our goal is to provide the Powhatan community with outstanding customer service and access to quality products and expertise. We’re going to do...
altavistajournal.com

Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot

Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
