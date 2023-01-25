PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.

