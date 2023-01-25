Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Eavon Woodin retires as Iowa's winningest volleyball coach
WAVERLY, Iowa — Waverly-Shell Rock's legendary volleyball coach Eavon Woodin has announced that she's retiring from coaching to spend more time with her grandkids. Woodin led the Go-Hawks to two State championships, and leaves volleyball as the state's all-time leader in wins with 1,214 total.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Waterloo Native Teams Up With Oprah For New Documentary Series
One Waterloo native is behind a new documentary series that is getting a lot of attention. A new documentary on Hulu is based on a long-form journalistic project at The New York Times Magazine that began in 2019. It marked the 400th anniversary of what most historians consider the beginning of slavery in America.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
cbs2iowa.com
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
cbs2iowa.com
Identity of victims in quadruple fatal crash in Grundy County identified
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of all 14 people inside a van that crashed in icy conditions Friday, killing four including three children. Those that were killed are one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger, and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger, all...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A snow emergency has been declared in Cedar Rapids starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday the 29th. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Saturday afternoon, reminding community members that cars should not be parked on emergency snow routes and are subject to being ticketed or towed.
cbs2iowa.com
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Co-op Manager Sentenced To Prison
A 39-year-old Cedar Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain co-op, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall conducted a “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain co-op and the trucking company. DeWall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. He must also pay over $217,000 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is also facing trial next month in an unrelated hog farm operation neglect case in Black Hawk County.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
