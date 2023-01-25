ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Eavon Woodin retires as Iowa's winningest volleyball coach

WAVERLY, Iowa — Waverly-Shell Rock's legendary volleyball coach Eavon Woodin has announced that she's retiring from coaching to spend more time with her grandkids. Woodin led the Go-Hawks to two State championships, and leaves volleyball as the state's all-time leader in wins with 1,214 total.
WAVERLY, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26

Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Native Teams Up With Oprah For New Documentary Series

One Waterloo native is behind a new documentary series that is getting a lot of attention. A new documentary on Hulu is based on a long-form journalistic project at The New York Times Magazine that began in 2019. It marked the 400th anniversary of what most historians consider the beginning of slavery in America.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season

DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight

A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Identity of victims in quadruple fatal crash in Grundy County identified

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of all 14 people inside a van that crashed in icy conditions Friday, killing four including three children. Those that were killed are one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger, and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger, all...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A snow emergency has been declared in Cedar Rapids starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday the 29th. The City of Cedar Rapids sent out a press release Saturday afternoon, reminding community members that cars should not be parked on emergency snow routes and are subject to being ticketed or towed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Early morning fire leaves four without a home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1650thefan.com

Cedar Falls Co-op Manager Sentenced To Prison

A 39-year-old Cedar Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain co-op, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall conducted a “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain co-op and the trucking company. DeWall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. He must also pay over $217,000 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is also facing trial next month in an unrelated hog farm operation neglect case in Black Hawk County.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

