cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
cbs2iowa.com
SLIDESHOW: Winter storm blankets eastern Iowa with fresh snow before bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Several inches of snow fell across much of eastern Iowa Saturday, causing travel troubles especially in northeast Iowa. Road conditions quickly deteriorated Saturday morning as the snow moved in. Bands of heavier snow made it difficult for crews to clear roadways, leading to some crashes on area highways.
cbs2iowa.com
Areas of heavy snow, blowing snow and bitter cold this weekend
A well-advertised winter system is taking aim on the state of Iowa Saturday bringing areas of heavy snow, blowing snow then bitter cold on the back side of the system. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and north of Highway 20 in eastern Iowa. There may be a band of snow approaching 8" as snowfall rates could approach 1" of snow per hour.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
KCCI.com
Wintry conditions create hazards Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are waking up to flakes falling across the state on Saturday. Road conditions around 8 a.m. show most of the state is at least partially covered with snow. Some areas are completely covered. "Especially watch crossing the roads because people are going to slide...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
KGLO News
North-central Iowa prepares for 2-5″ of snow, followed by the cold
MASON CITY — Southern Iowa may just see flurries, but forecasters predict most of Iowa’s northern half will have moderate-to-heavy snowfall late tonight and much of the day Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected in the Sioux City area, which may get up to nine inches. National Weather...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
