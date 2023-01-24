ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Steelers president hints at new draft strategy

The Steelers hired a new regime following last year's draft. Owner Art Rooney II said there could be a change in draft strategy with the new faces in charge. General manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl have already put their stamp on the team and will look to continue doing so in late April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022

There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
TAMPA, FL
Broncos Are Interested in David Shaw for All the Wrong Reasons

In the retail world or in government, hiring based on relationships is commonplace. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. It often happens even if the hire is not the best person for the job. When hiring an NFL head coach, that should have no place in the process. The best person for the job should get the position if the team wants to build a perennial winner.
DENVER, CO
Miami Dolphins a surprise possible landing spot for top free agent

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa intends to return to play in 2023, despite numerous concussion issues. In fact, he has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol from a concussion sustained over a month ago. A serious concern as the average player is cleared from protocol after a week, typically....
MIAMI, FL
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason

The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
Cowboys decide to mutually part ways with OC Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising decision regarding the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Cowboys and Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas decided to move on and seek a new voice at offensive coordinator after the team’s disappointing...
DALLAS, TX
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show.  Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA

