Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?
The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Yardbarker
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Yardbarker
Steelers president hints at new draft strategy
The Steelers hired a new regime following last year's draft. Owner Art Rooney II said there could be a change in draft strategy with the new faces in charge. General manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl have already put their stamp on the team and will look to continue doing so in late April.
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Yardbarker
Broncos Are Interested in David Shaw for All the Wrong Reasons
In the retail world or in government, hiring based on relationships is commonplace. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. It often happens even if the hire is not the best person for the job. When hiring an NFL head coach, that should have no place in the process. The best person for the job should get the position if the team wants to build a perennial winner.
atozsports.com
Miami Dolphins a surprise possible landing spot for top free agent
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa intends to return to play in 2023, despite numerous concussion issues. In fact, he has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol from a concussion sustained over a month ago. A serious concern as the average player is cleared from protocol after a week, typically....
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Yardbarker
This proposed Jets-Saints trade sends Zach Wilson to New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
Eagles All-Pro lineman Lane Johnson receives praise from unlikely source
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson played Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury, which garnered praise from an NFC East rival. Dallas Cowboys standout linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter on Sunday, calling Johnson's performance fighting through injury "Freaking heroic!" Parsons' comments are...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Yardbarker
Cowboys decide to mutually part ways with OC Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising decision regarding the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Cowboys and Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas decided to move on and seek a new voice at offensive coordinator after the team’s disappointing...
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show. Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Comments / 0