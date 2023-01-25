Read full article on original website
KUTV
Early morning fire extinguished, contained to linen basket in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after officials responded to a fire in a linen basket in South Salt Lake. Crews responded to the scene just after 12:22 a.m. on Saturday where they were alerted of the incident by a commercial fire alarm. They said...
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
KUTV
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
KUTV
Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
KUTV
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
KUTV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Salt Lake City police said Abrianna was found and she is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they said was last seen in Salt Lake City. They said 12-year-old Abrianna Trujillo was seen near...
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled for 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michele Kershaw was canceled Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Michele Kershaw was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. possibly near Jordan Landing or 7000...
Sandy Police led on chase after Midvale man found with drugs causes havoc
Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning. The driver faces numerous charges as a result.
KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified
A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon, according to police.
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
KUTV
Changes to city streets may be coming in campaign to reduce traffic crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Throughout this winter and into the new year, we have continued to see more Utahns get hit by cars as they walk on our streets. The 2News Investigates team brought some chilling statistics surrounding the reality of who is most likely to get hit, and why the design of our roads may be partly to blame.
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
