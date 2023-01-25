ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
DRAPER, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
KUTV

Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KUTV

Silver Alert canceled for 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michele Kershaw was canceled Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Michele Kershaw was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. possibly near Jordan Landing or 7000...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy