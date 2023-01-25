Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Victory Over Iowa Sets Up Nittany Lions With Path to NCAA Tournament
Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions came out victorious in the Clash of the Titans on Friday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. No. 1 Penn State took down its Big Ten rival, No. 2 Iowa, after working around an early deficit and multiple hiccups to hand the Hawkeyes their first dual meet loss of the season.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Adds Khali Ahmad to Recruiting Department
Former Syracuse director of recruiting Khali Ahmad had joined Penn State football’s staff, he announced Friday afternoon. Ahmad will be an assistant recruiting coordinator on coach James Franklin’s staff. He’d been working at Syracuse since last February, spending a lot of time recruiting in New Jersey. “Orange...
nittanysportsnow.com
2025 QB Luke Nickel Weighing His Options After Penn State Offer
Although he’s just a high school sophomore, Luke Nickel has some experience and knows how the business of college recruiting works. One year ago, Luke’s older brother Jack was a Power Five recruit and eventually signed and was a member of Michigan State’s Class of 2022. Jack Nickel was a 3-star tight end and selected Michigan State over other offers from California, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, NC State, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
nittanysportsnow.com
For Kiesewetter playing at Penn State was ‘No. 1 on his List’
Karson Kiesewetter grew up 45 minutes away from Penn State in his hometown of Altoona. Now, he’ll be calling Happy Valley home for the next few years after verbally committing as a preferred walk on earlier this week. It’s been a long time coming for Kiesewetter, who has dreamt...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Takeaways from Iowa Win
No. 1 Penn State wrestling fought off an elite foe in No. 2 Iowa Friday night. Here are three takeaways from season’s biggest dual meet. Shades of when Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson pulled Mark Hall’s redshirt at Iowa, the Penn State boss removed freshman Levi Haines’s redshirt in Friday’s duel. Hall took on No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht. In the first period, Haines grabbed Siebrecht’s left leg, but a potentially dangerous call was made after the two scrabbled. Haines started the second period on bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. The two jockeyed for position for the rest of the period, with Haines keeping that 1-0 lead. In the final period, Siebrecht, now starting on bottom, escaped, tying the score at one. With time winding down, Haines scored a takedown on a beautiful duck under (the Mark Hall special) to push the score to 3-1. After the two went out of bounds and returned to the center of the mat, Siebrecht scored another escape to pull to within one.
nittanysportsnow.com
Jack Hughes Scores Four Goals as Michigan Rallies Past Penn State 5-4
Jack Hughes recorded four goals as Michigan rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a 5-4 win over Penn State on Saturday night at Yost Arena. The Nittany Lions have been winless in its last five road games. Penn State scored 44 seconds into the game when Xander Lamppa scored...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State 2023 Signee J’Ven Williams Cements Five-Star Rating in Final 247Sports Rankings
Penn State signee/enrollee J’Ven Williams from Wyomissing High School in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, cemented his five-star status in the final 247Sports ranking of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Williams is the highest-rated offensive lineman brought in by head coach James Franklin. Williams finished as the No. 25 overall recruit nationally, according...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Iowa Wrestling: How to Watch
Tonight’s Penn State-Iowa match is as big as it gets in regular-season college wrestling. It’s the 2022 national champs vs. the 2021 national champs. The two programs have 34 national championships, and there’s a good chance that number will increase to 35 this March because both represent America’s best in college wrestling. This match is a big deal and will be one of just two that Penn State will hold in the Bryce Jordan Center (capacity 15,261) instead of Rec Hall (capacity 6,502). Penn State’s other BJC duel was last week against another formidable opponent in No. 3 Michigan.
nittanysportsnow.com
Miami Fires OC, Former Penn State Assistant Josh Gattis
The University of Miami has fired former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis as its offensive coordinator after just one season, the school announced Friday morning. Gattis worked on James Franklin’s staff at Vanderbilt in the 2012 and ‘13 seasons as receivers coach before joining Franklin in Happy Valley after he took the Penn State job.
nittanysportsnow.com
Adam Fantilli Scores 4 Points, Michigan Beats Penn State 7-3
Adam Fantilli scored two goals and added two assists to lead No. 7 Michigan to a win over No. 6 Penn State hockey 7-3 Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. In the early going, Penn State hockey (18-8-1) looked to take advantage of what seemed like a lethargic Michigan (15-9-1) team. Penn State was taking control of the action until Michigan scored on its first shot of the game. Jackson Hallam scored, assisted by Seamus Casey and Gavin Brentley.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to Rising Texas Sophomore Andrew Marsh
While playing football, Andrew Marsh has always followed a specific saying that came from his mother – you always have to work on your craft, because to be the best, you have to work like the best. This mindset has helped Marsh acquire more than 20 offers from some...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 28
Update (5:28 PM)- **While attending Junior Day, Penn State extended an offer to 2024 wide receiver Sage Clawges from Oakdale, Connecticut. This is his first Power 5 offer. **While attending Penn State Junior Day, Laurel j Highlands 2025 athlete Antwan Black received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This is the first D-1 offer for Black.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Junior Day: Some Important Visitors to Know
For the third consecutive weekend, Penn State will host a large number of high school players for Junior Day. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” high school players in various age grade classifications will be on campus with Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff. Nittany Sports...
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Virginia Football Beat Writer Greg Madia Says Penn State did ‘Excellent Job’ in Hiring WR Coach Marques Hagans
Marques Hagans is the new receivers coach for Penn State football, and he’s drawn rave reviews from fans and media. On the day Penn State hired Hagans away from the University of Virginia’s football program, Nittany Sports Now’s Mike Farrell wrote that Hagans is a “home run hire.”
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Predicting Friday’s Massive Dual Meet vs. Iowa
It doesn’t get any bigger than Friday’s wrestling dual meet with No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa. All eyes from the college wrestling world will be on the action in the second and final Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season. But which way will the...
Comments / 0