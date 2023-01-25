Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Kids Klub launches after school soccer program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Graeme Eaglesham grew up in Scotland where playing soccer was free. He then went to the United States for college on a scholarship. After realizing that the United States has a “Pay to Play” model when it comes to children’s sports, he wanted to change that.
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center advances to RPAC championship game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers 60-58 on Friday evening in the RPAC West Division final in Paxton. The Wolves and the Tigers both came out fighting as the Tigers took a 6 point lead mid-way through the first quarter, but the Wolves battled back as Jhett Sellers would beat the buzzer to give Maywood-Hayes Center the lead. Late in the second quarter Jonathan Patel would join his teammate Sellers in the buzzer-beater club, and the Wolves would lead by 5 at the half.
New site hosts for Girls State Golf Championship
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR the following communities to host the 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships:
knopnews2.com
Maxwell and Paxton win RPAC consolation match-ups
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell defeated Wallace, while Paxton defeated Hitchcock County on Friday in RPAC consolation games in Paxton. The Maxwell Wildcats got the 57-43 win over Wallace in the first game of the day, while Paxton used their suffocating defense to defeat Hitchcock County 51-38. Maxwell will play...
knopnews2.com
Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte. Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time. The cook off was meant to raise...
knopnews2.com
Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41. Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a four-year Varsity Basketball Player from Ogallala High School, Jeron Gager. This name has become somewhat of a staple at an Ogallala Boys Basketball Game. Over the past four years, Gager has contributed greatly to the success of the program, so much so, that he recently earned his 1,000th career point when the Indians faced Sidney on January 13th.
knopnews2.com
RPAC Girls Basketball Wallace vs Dundy County-Stratton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace took on Dundy County-Stratton at Paxton on Thursday evening. In the consolation bracket on the west side of the bracket, both teams are looking to salvage their tournament and leave on a winning note. For most of the game, it was a back-and-forth affair, with the Tigers leading for most of the way. In the fourth quarter, Wallace was able to bring the game within two points with under a minute to go, but after Dundy County made both free throws, Wallace wouldn’t score again, as the final score of this one was 36-32 in favor of the Tigers.
knopnews2.com
RPAC Girls Basketball Paxton vs Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paxton hosts Hitchcock County in the second consolation game on Thursday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective games on Monday. Paxton used their full court press to generate turnovers early in the first half, which led to easy buckets in...
knopnews2.com
Lip-Sync Battle at the Fox Theater Friday Night
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and Habitat for Humanity are getting ready for the 4th annual Lip Sync Battle on Friday at 7 p.m. This is a huge fundraising effort for both nonprofit organizations that have a community-first mission and are trying to make North Platte a great place to live.
North Platte Telegraph
915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
knopnews2.com
Mostly cloudy and average temperatures Thursday into Friday; Frigid temps and snow chances during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Enjoy the next couple of days because big changes are on the way for the weekend, with very frigid temperatures and snow chances. During the days Thursday into Friday, conditions will remain calm, but on the mainly cloudy side with temperatures in the 30s, which...
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday
The American Cancer Society reported this month that cancer-related deaths have decreased by almost. The American Cancer Society reported this month that cancer-related deaths have decreased by almost 32% over the past 28 years. Still, the Nebraska Cancer Registry cites cancer as the second leading cause of death in the state, surpassed by heart disease. Lung cancer was cited as the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska.
knopnews2.com
Firefighters have greater cancer risk than other professions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cancer is the leading case of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 74% of deaths that occur in the line of duty, surpassing heart disease. Dennis Thompson has spent the last 30 years as a paid firefighter. He and those in his profession are...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
Comments / 0