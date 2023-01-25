Read full article on original website
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident
It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
School district issues anti-bullying statement following incident at Carey Junior High
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this week at Carey Junior High, a series of store-bought “white privilege cards” were handed out to students at the school, prompting Laramie County School District 1 to issue an anti-bullying statement today to the students’ families. “As a school and a...
Wyoming State Museum to host ‘Wyoming Winter’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Winters are not dull, gloomy, and cold but rather, vivacious, thrilling, and full of new opportunity. At least that’s what the Wyoming State Museum (WSM) will try to convince people of next Saturday. On February 4 the WSM will host a collaborative celebration...
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
‘A little bit of home’: Nipa Hut brings authentic Filipino food to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nipa Hut, a restaurant nestled on the corner of Central and 8th Avenues, offers a variety of Filipino dishes for the Cheyenne community to try and acts as a second home for owners Gerracio “Jhun” and Merelyn Vinluan. Made from nipa leaves and bamboo,...
Wyoming Recruit Turns Down Power 5 Scholarships To Be Walk-On At Notre Dame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Luke Talich has been a standout football player for Cody High School. At 6-foot-3-½” and 190 pounds, the high school senior had already been offered full scholarships to a number Division I college programs, including the University of Wyoming, where his dad was a star linebacker in the 1990s and his brother, Nicolas, now plays.
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Multiple road closures around Cheyenne reported by Department of Transportation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are causing multiple road closures around Cheyenne. Road conditions released by the Wyoming Department of Transportation can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:15 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road. Between Archer Interchange and WY 217: Dry. I-25 /...
Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Cheyenne manslaughter case suspects to attend preliminary hearing together
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The third suspect arrested in a Jan. 9 manslaughter investigation has had her preliminary hearing continued. Sarah Heath, 26, was originally going to be seen in court today, Jan. 26, at 3:30 p.m., but the hearing has been continued to Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. She...
Snow expected in Cheyenne throughout weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although Cheyenne is not expected to see as much snow as many of the communities west of it, the National Weather Service still predicts snow in the city over the coming days. Today, snow is expected to primarily begin falling after 2 p.m. and continue sporadically...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
