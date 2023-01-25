ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Teacher apprentice program expansion

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lawmakers pushing new Delta-8 regulations

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First female deputy chief at KPD retiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 45 years, Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department served the Knoxville community, but now at the end of January, she will retire. On Wednesday night, she was honored in front of her colleagues and city officials. “At my reception, I had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols Family - clipped version

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Brushfires break out in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN

