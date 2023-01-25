Read full article on original website
SCDOT brings presentation to Charleston County Council supporting the extension of I-526
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council is being asked by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to make a decision on the extension of Interstate 526 that is expected to cost nearly $2 billion. "Every day that's delayed is additional costs that get added to the...
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
Colleton County School District to hold board retreat on Jan. 28
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District's school board retreat is scheduled for today, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The school board retreat will be preceded by a special Board of Education meeting the same day at 8:45 a.m., according to the district. According to the...
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Spoleto Festival coming to Charleston in May, June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets went on sale Friday morning for America's premier performing arts festival — Spoleto Festival USA — with more than 100 events coming to Charleston in late May. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100. Spoleto...
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
Maryville Elementary students to be released early Friday due to power outage
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Maryville Elementary School will be released Friday at noon due to ongoing issues with a power outage, the Georgetown County School District announced late Friday morning. According to the district, a transformer blew out near the school, causing power to go out in...
Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
Day 5 of trial: Jury hears first interview Murdaugh gave police on night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the fifth day of the Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed around 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to hear testimony from more first responders familiar with the night of the murders, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Scene officials. On Thursday, the...
Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
Children's Museum of the Lowcountry gets creative after mobile trailer theft
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry works to make sure the fun doesn't stop, but earlier this week, the museum came across a challenge when its mobile trailer was stolen. "We have a 24 foot enclosed trailer that we have loaded up with all...
